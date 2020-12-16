 

Boxlight’s Clevertouch Launches Successful Technology Rollout at NA College

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 14:30  |  57   |   |   

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions, today announced a successful implementation of Clevertouch UX Pro displays to NA College in United Kingdom.

NA College recently shifted to a blended delivery approach of instruction allowing staff and learners to engage and learn from anywhere. A key aim for NA College was to keep the learning consistent and flowing so that interruptions are minimized. The college selected Clevertouch due to the exceptionally intuitive functions such as transferring handwritten script, accessibility to live searches via internet, and access to lessons and notes via QR code. In addition, cameras were added to the displays to split learner groups due to health and safety restrictions.

“We needed technology that would allow students to continue their studies and get the full classroom experience from their home so as not to be at a disadvantage when it comes to their learning,” says Lisa Emmerson, Digital Learning and Innovation Manager at NA College. “Whether delivering an advanced Math session to Engineering learners, or an Operational Management session to our Management learners, Clevertouch equipped us with the technology to be able to make the sessions an immersive and intuitive digital experience without detracting from the valuable content being delivered.”

Clevertouch training sessions have been instrumental in helping tutors to get up and running successfully. After an initial training of the UX Pro display functions, a follow up training was arranged on areas of specific need.

For a full case study about the NA College, please visit Boxlight or Clevertouch.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, http://clevertouch.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Boxlight Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Boxlight’s Clevertouch Launches Successful Technology Rollout at NA College Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions, today announced a successful implementation of Clevertouch UX Pro displays to NA College in United Kingdom. NA College …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Comcast to Provide Free WiFi at 10 Fresno Housing and Boys & Girls Clubs Locations in ...
Gilead and Galapagos Announce New Commercialization and Development Agreement for Jyseleca ...
Oshkosh Corporation to Acquire Pratt Miller
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex VeloCore Bike Earns Prestigious CES 2021 Innovation Award 
Orchestration for the Agile Enterprise: Asana Named #1 in G2 2021 Grid Report for Project Management
Sonos and Legrand sign multi-year licensing deal
Mobileye and Luminar Drive Collaboration Full Speed Ahead
Prevail Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Is Fair ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Boxlight’s Clevertouch Brand Wins Plus X Award in Four Categories
14.12.20
Boxlight Wins Best of Show Awards at ISTE
07.12.20
Boxlight Announces Three New Product Awards
30.11.20
Boxlight Announces Additional Executive Leadership
25.11.20
Boxlight Announces Director of Strategic Funding and Grants
19.11.20
Boxlight Announces Mark Starkey as President
16.11.20
Boxlight Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results