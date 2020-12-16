 

Simulations Plus Publishes its Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

16.12.2020   

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemicals, and consumer goods industries, today announced that it has published its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) report. The report summarizes the Company’s commitment to the core principles of ESG, its performance to date, and its aspirations for the future.

“At Simulations Plus, our vision is grand – to improve global health – and we have adopted the mission of achieving this goal through innovative, science-based software and consulting solutions to optimize treatment options that will both save and improve the quality of patients’ lives,” said Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer of Simulations Plus. “With our inaugural ESG report, we have the opportunity to detail how Simulations Plus has, since its founding in 1996, placed the highest emphasis on innovation, integrity in our operations, commitment to producing positive impacts, respect for our employees, and concern for our communities.”

Mr. O’Connor continued, “At Simulations Plus, being good corporate citizens is not a temporary pursuit for these times, rather it is at the heart of everything we do, beginning with our core mission of supporting our clients’ efforts to accelerate the development and delivery of better, safer, and more effective therapeutics with less impactful methodologies, to providing consistent and excellent return to our shareholders. I am proud to have this opportunity to show how our corporate values closely align with the important principles of sustainable investing and ESG.”

The Simulations Plus ESG report can be viewed on the Investors page of its website under Corporate Profile.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc. is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. With our subsidiaries, Cognigen, DILIsym Services, and Lixoft, we offer solutions which bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

