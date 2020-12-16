Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Revance Therapeutics to Relocate Global Headquarters to Nashville

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RVNC) officials announced today that the company will relocate its headquarters from Silicon Valley’s Newark, California, to Nashville, Tennessee.

As part of the relocation, the biotechnology company will invest more than $10 million and create nearly 150 jobs over the next five years in addition to the company’s more than 450 employees currently located in its California offices and throughout the U.S.

The new headquarters will include a training and education center where employees, healthcare providers, consumers and patients can learn about the latest innovations in the company’s aesthetics, therapeutics and financial technology (fintech) products and services.

Revance Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its next-generation, investigational neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection is currently under review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for glabellar (frown) lines and is being evaluated in other aesthetics and therapeutic indications, including cervical dystonia and adult upper limb spasticity.

Revance has launched a unique portfolio of premium products and services for aesthetics practices, including the exclusive RHA Collection of dermal fillers, the first and only range of FDA-approved fillers for correction of dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, and HintMD, a fintech platform that offers integrated smart payment, subscription and loyalty services.

Since 2015, TNECD has supported nearly 80 economic development projects in Davidson County, resulting in more than 23,500 job commitments and approximately $2.3 billion in capital investment.

QUOTES

“Any time a business chooses to relocate to Tennessee, it means growth for our economy and new opportunities for our residents. As governor, one of my priorities is ensuring high quality jobs from committed companies, and Revance Therapeutics is doing just that. I welcome them to our state and wish them great success.” – Gov. Bill Lee

“We are pleased to welcome another West Coast, California-based company to Tennessee. Revance Therapeutics is on the cutting edge of biotechnology and will be an asset to Nashville’s business landscape. We thank the company for choosing Tennessee for this project and for creating 150 new jobs in Davidson County.” – TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe