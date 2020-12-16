Foresight Partners with University of Michigan's TechLab at Mcity to Enhance Vision Systems for Autonomous Vehicles

Foresight will participate in the one-year program with a team of students from technical departments at the University of Michigan focused on the development, demonstration, and deployment of key autonomous vehicle technologies. The team will be mentored by Foresight’s Head of Algorithm and leading team members.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that the Company will join the University of Michigan's TechLab at Mcity 2021 startup cohort, managed by the Center for Entrepreneurship, to further develop its automotive vision system designed for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.

By joining the program, Foresight will have access to a test facility in the heart of the largest automotive hub in the United States, and will be able to run short-cycle demonstrations to local prospects. Mcity’s test facility mimics real communities and roadways and is focused on connected and automated testing.

"We are thrilled to join TechLab at Mcity and to have access to a leading mobility research and test facility," said Haim Siboni, CEO of Foresight. "We are hopeful that collaboration with TechLab at Mcity will enhance Foresight’s vision system capabilities to achieve outstanding performance in any lighting and harsh weather conditions, reduce the rate of road accidents and save lives."

About TechLab at Mcity

TechLab at Mcity is a Company-in-Residence program (company-sponsored technical projects housed at Mcity and the Ann Arbor campus) for early-stage advanced mobility companies in the connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) industry through the work of elite and technically-skilled students. The program pairs emerging transportation startups (Post-series A funding) with top-tier undergraduate students studying Engineering, Computer Science, and Data Analytics interested in tackling industry challenges defined by technical projects, with the goal of educating students through mentorship and immersive interaction with high-growth ventures. The program aims to develop a talent pipeline for the growing CAV industry, connecting students and company sponsors, leveraging the University of Michigan's regional access to automotive and transportation industry legacies.