Alta Equipment Group Inc. Files S-1/A Registration Statement for Proposed Offering of Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta” or the “Company”), a leading provider of premium industrial and construction equipment and related services, today announced it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1/A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed public offering of depositary shares, each representing 1/1000th fractional interest in a share of the Company's Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share, subject to market and certain other conditions. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional depositary shares in connection with the offering solely to cover overallotments. The depositary shares are anticipated to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ALTG PR A.

A registration statement relating to the proposed public offering of the depositary shares has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would not be permitted.

Alta expects to use the net proceeds of this offering primarily to continue to fund its growth, including future acquisitions and investments and for general corporate purposes.

Ryan Greenawalt, Chief Executive Officer of Alta, said, “Our acquisition pipeline continues to be more attractive than anticipated since we became a public company earlier this year. The proposed offering will provide additional support to execute our acquisition plan, which remains a key pillar of our long-term growth strategy. We believe it’s prudent, and in our shareholder’s best interest, to raise incremental capital at this time given the favorable market conditions and our ability to earn accretive returns well beyond the cost of the incremental capital. Since becoming public, the company has deployed $151 million in capital. These acquisitions have expanded the company’s geographic footprint, technician headcount, product lines, and OEM relationships while contributing approximately $34 million in adjusted EBITDA.”