 

Alta Equipment Group Inc. Files S-1/A Registration Statement for Proposed Offering of Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 14:30  |  74   |   |   

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta” or the “Company”), a leading provider of premium industrial and construction equipment and related services, today announced it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1/A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed public offering of depositary shares, each representing 1/1000th fractional interest in a share of the Company's Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share, subject to market and certain other conditions. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional depositary shares in connection with the offering solely to cover overallotments. The depositary shares are anticipated to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ALTG PR A.

B. Riley Securities, D.A. Davidson & Co., Ladenburg Thalmann, and William Blair & Company are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. Boenning & Scattergood is acting as lead manager with Huntington Capital Markets and Colliers Securities as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to the proposed public offering of the depositary shares has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would not be permitted.

Alta expects to use the net proceeds of this offering primarily to continue to fund its growth, including future acquisitions and investments and for general corporate purposes.

Ryan Greenawalt, Chief Executive Officer of Alta, said, “Our acquisition pipeline continues to be more attractive than anticipated since we became a public company earlier this year. The proposed offering will provide additional support to execute our acquisition plan, which remains a key pillar of our long-term growth strategy. We believe it’s prudent, and in our shareholder’s best interest, to raise incremental capital at this time given the favorable market conditions and our ability to earn accretive returns well beyond the cost of the incremental capital. Since becoming public, the company has deployed $151 million in capital. These acquisitions have expanded the company’s geographic footprint, technician headcount, product lines, and OEM relationships while contributing approximately $34 million in adjusted EBITDA.”

Seite 1 von 3
Alta Equipment Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alta Equipment Group Inc. Files S-1/A Registration Statement for Proposed Offering of Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta” or the “Company”), a leading provider of premium industrial and construction equipment and related services, today announced it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1/A with the U.S. Securities …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Comcast to Provide Free WiFi at 10 Fresno Housing and Boys & Girls Clubs Locations in ...
Gilead and Galapagos Announce New Commercialization and Development Agreement for Jyseleca ...
Oshkosh Corporation to Acquire Pratt Miller
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex VeloCore Bike Earns Prestigious CES 2021 Innovation Award 
Orchestration for the Agile Enterprise: Asana Named #1 in G2 2021 Grid Report for Project Management
Sonos and Legrand sign multi-year licensing deal
Mobileye and Luminar Drive Collaboration Full Speed Ahead
Prevail Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Is Fair ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity