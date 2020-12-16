 

Fiserv Enhances Digital Experiences with Acquisition of Ondot

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) (“Fiserv”), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ondot Systems, Inc. (“Ondot”), a leading digital experience platform for financial institutions. The transaction will further expand Fiserv digital capabilities, enhancing its suite of integrated solutions to enable clients of all sizes to deliver frictionless, digital-first and personalized experiences to their consumers.

Founded in 2011, Ondot processes more than 1 billion transactions per month and provides digital capabilities for over 30 million cards. Fiserv plans to further develop the Ondot platform’s unique interplay between real-time authorization, user context, and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to engage users in-the-moment – before, during and after transactions.

“The importance of digital has accelerated and consumers are increasingly turning to online and mobile banking, as well as contactless payments experiences,” said Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “By combining Ondot and Fiserv capabilities at scale, we plan to provide our clients with a unified digital experience, spanning card-based payments, digital banking platforms, core banking, and merchant solutions, enabling them to deliver best-in-class solutions that continue to reduce friction for their customers. We look forward to welcoming the talented Ondot team to the Fiserv family as we continue to help our clients deliver innovative ways for their customers to actively manage their financial lives – at the point of thought.”

With the integration of Ondot, Fiserv will help clients accelerate digital customer acquisition, drive digital commerce, increase card activation and usage, reduce service costs, and engage contextually in moments that matter – all via ready-made solutions for clients. For example, cardholders can benefit from instant card issuance and usage, as well as unprecedented visibility into purchases through enriched transaction information and actionable insights to spend smarter. Chargebacks and customer service calls are frequently the result of a cardholder not recognizing a transaction. Data enrichment from Ondot organizes and identifies transaction and merchant data, allowing customers to more easily recognize their purchases and understand their spending patterns, resulting in higher engagement and fewer service calls and disputes. With these holistic consumer-facing experiences and client-facing tools, card issuers can deliver modern digital card services quickly on top of their existing processing infrastructure.

