AAR extends its relationship with Viasat for in-flight connectivity logistics, repair and aftermarket support

AAR’s OEM Solutions team will continue to manage the aftermarket inventory pool of Viasat components including modems, antennas, radomes, wireless access points (WAPs) and power supply units (PSUs) as well as third party logistics and aircraft on ground (AOG) support.

Wood Dale, Illinois, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs and OEMs, has extended its agreement with Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, to provide logistics, repair and aftermarket management services for Viasat’s in-flight connectivity products.

“Our goal is to deliver the gold standard in support to our aviation customer base — from factory-new components to their aftermarket needs,” said John Daly, Viasat Vice President, Business Operations, Global Mobile Solutions. “By extending our relationship with AAR, we can ensure we are providing exceptional, comprehensive aftermarket services and support to meet growing in-flight connectivity global demand.”

“AAR’s services allow Viasat to further leverage our aviation aftermarket expertise through our comprehensive logistics and repair management,” said Eric Young, AAR Senior Vice President OEM Solutions. “This global program supports Viasat’s airline customers to maximize component availability. We look forward to continuing our successful relationship with Viasat in bringing their advanced connectivity services to more airlines and passengers globally.”

For more information on AAR OEM Solutions, visit aarcorp.com/OEMS/.

For more information on Viasat’s leading in-flight connectivity solutions, visit go.viasat.com/ms-baca-home.html.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

