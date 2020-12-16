Notification of manager’s transaction

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 16 December 2020

No. 27/2020

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, has received notification pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions in ISS A/S’ shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in ISS A/S and/or their closely associated persons.

Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen has purchased 34,000 shares in ISS A/S (as described in attached notification) and now holds a total of 134,000 shares in the company.