 

Novo and Sumitomo Complete Earn-In Over Kangan Project at Egina With Essential Metals Limited

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 14:39  |  44   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that it has, in conjunction with Sumitomo Corporation of Tokyo, Japan, completed its earn-in obligations and earned a 70% interest in precious metals rights on Essential Metals Limited’s (formerly Pioneer Resources Limited) (“Essential”) (ASX: ESS) Kangan project. The Kangan project comprises a portion of the Company’s Egina project (see figure 1 below). Please see the Company’s news releases dated September 17, 2018, and June 7, 2019 for further details.

“We are excited to continue progressing exploration efforts and align the parties’ strategic objectives to maximize the potential of the prospective Egina project,” commented Quinton Hennigh, Chairman and President of Novo. “We look forward to partnering with Sumitomo and our new joint venture partner, Essential, in order to advance the Kangan project and the broader Egina project.”

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo is advancing its flagship Beatons Creek gold project to production while exploring and developing its highly prospective land package covering approximately 14,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

Quinton Hennigh                        

Quinton Hennigh

Chairman and President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

PDFs accompanying this announcement are available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/eba1b984-08d8-4c79-af19- ...


Novo Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novo and Sumitomo Complete Earn-In Over Kangan Project at Egina With Essential Metals Limited VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that it has, in conjunction with Sumitomo Corporation of Tokyo, Japan, completed its …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
Gilead  and  Galapagos  announce  New  Commercialization  and  Development  Agreement ...
vTv Therapeutics Announces Topline Results of Phase 2 Elevage Study of Azeliragon in Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Novo Announces Post-AGM Investor Presentation Details
15.12.20
Novo Identifies Numerous Oxide Targets for Follow Up in 2021 at Its Newly Consolidated Nullagine Gold Project
08.12.20
Novo Confirms Delivery of Steinert KSS Mechanical Sorter and Provides Operational Update From Beatons Creek
25.11.20
Novo Provides Update on Partial Sale of Blue Spec Project
19.11.20
Novo Reports Scheduling of Annual General Meeting
18.11.20
Novo Provides Operational Update From Beatons Creek

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
289
Novo Resources: 150% in 3 Tagen ! Und jetzt ?