Novo and Sumitomo Complete Earn-In Over Kangan Project at Egina With Essential Metals Limited

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that it has, in conjunction with Sumitomo Corporation of Tokyo, Japan, completed its earn-in obligations and earned a 70% interest in precious metals rights on Essential Metals Limited’s (formerly Pioneer Resources Limited) (“Essential”) (ASX: ESS) Kangan project. The Kangan project comprises a portion of the Company’s Egina project (see figure 1 below). Please see the Company’s news releases dated September 17, 2018, and June 7, 2019 for further details.

“We are excited to continue progressing exploration efforts and align the parties’ strategic objectives to maximize the potential of the prospective Egina project,” commented Quinton Hennigh, Chairman and President of Novo. “We look forward to partnering with Sumitomo and our new joint venture partner, Essential, in order to advance the Kangan project and the broader Egina project.”