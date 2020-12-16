Bank of Southern California Hires William (“Bill”) Sloan and Sam Kunianski to Grow Southern California Presence

Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, announced today the addition of two tenured Commercial Banking executives to support the company’s strategic expansion efforts.

William Sloan joined the company as Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking, where he will focus on Commercial Real Estate and will be responsible for developing client relationships and expanding Bank of Southern California’s presence throughout Southern California.

Mr. Sloan is a seasoned banking veteran with 37 years of industry experience specializing in commercial lending with an emphasis on Commercial Real Estate business. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President for a well-known community bank.

Mr. Sloan has a bachelor’s degree from California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo and holds a degree from the Graduate School of Community Bank Management at the University of Texas. He serves on the Executive Board of the Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation and was a Foundation Board Member of Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital.

Sam Kunianski – Executive Vice President, C&I Commercial Banking

Sam Kunianski joined Bank of Southern California as Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking. In this role, he will focus on the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) sector and will be responsible for expanding the group’s client base, growing customer relationships, and leading the team’s impact and presence throughout Southern California.

Mr. Kunianski is a deeply rooted and accomplished senior banker with extensive experience in developing and leading C&I banking teams. Prior to joining the Bank, he served as Regional Vice President for American Business Bank.

Mr. Kunianski has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado, Boulder. Active in the community, he serves on the Board of Directors of Inner City Arts in Los Angeles and is a former director of The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Monica.

“We are excited to welcome Bill and Sam to Bank of Southern California’s newly expanded Commercial Banking team. They are both well-respected senior commercial banking executives, each bringing a tremendous wealth of experience serving professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California,” said Richard Hernandez, Chief Banking Officer. “I look forward to working with them as we grow the company’s footprint and market presence,” concluded Hernandez.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank’s solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County. For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com or call 844.BNK.SOCAL.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005025/en/