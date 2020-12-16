 

PCTEL Expands Its Distribution Channel in North America

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020   

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions, announced that it has entered into a distributor agreement with Allied Electronics & Automation, Inc., a global distributor specializing in industrial automation.

“I am delighted to announce our new distributor agreement with Allied, a significant milestone in our strategy to expand our distribution channels. Allied’s expertise in the industrial marketplace, sales acceleration strategy and existing large customer base, together with PCTEL’s broad antenna portfolio, make our strategic relationship a clear win-win,” said Arnt Arvik, PCTEL’s Vice President & Chief Sales Officer. “I am excited about the opportunities to come,” added Arvik.

“We are so excited to be working with PCTEL! As technologies become smarter, the demand for innovative wireless connectivity solutions like those offered by PCTEL continues to grow. PCTEL’s product offering at Allied includes GPS, Mobile and Base Station antenna products, and is a complement to Allied’s strong industrial connectivity portfolio,” said Marie Dawson, Allied’s Product Director.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

PCTEL is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. 2020 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

