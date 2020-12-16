Accenture Federal Services Wins Contract to Help the Department of the Navy with Organizational Transformation Support to Increase Readiness

Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has been awarded a task order to help the U.S. Department of the Navy (DON) drive an enterprise transformation strategy to redesign its future plans and practices related to data, cloud, cybersecurity, architecture, investments, and talent to achieve greater advantage and readiness.

Vince Vlasho, leader of Accenture Federal Services’ Defense portfolio (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the terms of the contract ― which is valued at $38 million over five years ― AFS will provide information technology (IT) and management consulting services to the DON, the U.S. Marine Corps, and senior leaders at the Department of Defense. The goal is to help the DON fundamentally change the way it invests in enterprise capability modernization to position the DON for greater joint-domain capabilities.

AFS will help the DON transform mission capabilities using innovative solutions that scale to meet future needs and improve operational outcomes. The work includes transformation for the Department’s enterprise through strategy, digital, portfolio planning, enterprise architecture, data management, modeling and architecture, cybersecurity, and organizational change management activities.

“We’re honored to help the Department of the Navy manage its digital, data and IT services so they can focus critical resources on mission-specific requirements,” said Vince Vlasho, who leads Accenture Federal Services’ Defense portfolio. “As commercial technology accelerates, we want to ensure that the DON adapts and has what it needs to maximize readiness and warfighting effectiveness.”

The Department of the Navy Organizational Transformation Support contract continues AFS' ongoing support to the DON. AFS currently works with several commands across the DON, providing mission and back office-related IT implementations, management consulting, and operations as well as recruiting services for Navy Recruiting Command.

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture LLP, is a U.S. company with offices in Arlington, Virginia. Accenture’s federal business has served every cabinet-level department and 30 of the largest federal organizations. Accenture Federal Services transforms bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for clients at defense, intelligence, public safety, civilian and military health organizations. Learn more at www.accenturefederal.com

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 506,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005105/en/