Medable Named Life Sciences Innovation Champion in the Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge

Medable has been named the Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge – Life Sciences Innovation Champion for providing patients with an integrated digital and physical experience during clinical trials, allowing them to access clinical care sites and clinical trial teams from their mobile phones. Medable was one of five finalists invited to pitch their innovative solutions to a panel of life sciences leaders during a virtual event held earlier this week.

Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge, launched in 2016, announced a Life Sciences track this year to help tackle some of the world’s key health challenges. Startups across the globe were invited to demonstrate their solutions to transform the patient experience. This year, five finalists presented their innovations to a panel of leading industry executives, providing exposure and mentorship opportunities with life sciences industry experts and accelerators.

“This year, we launched the Life Sciences award as part of our HealthTech Innovation Challenge to help bridge the gap between startups and life sciences companies as they reimagine how to put innovation at the heart of their businesses and patient care,” said Stuart Henderson, who leads Accenture’s Life Sciences industry group. “I’d like to congratulate all five startups that showcased innovations that are helping shape the future of how biopharma and life sciences companies can help improve healthcare services for patients and providers.”

The 2020 finalists are:

Cardiolyse, a cloud electrocardiogram (ECG) & heart rate variability (HRV) analytics platform that enables real-time remote heart health monitoring, providing plain-language personalized reports, detection and up to two months data-based prognosis on dangerous heart events;

Donisi, a global company at the forefront of contact-free health monitoring that works to change lives without changing lifestyles;

Medable, a provider of decentralized trials, delivered on a global cloud platform to unify clinical trial solutions;

Particle Health, which is helping healthcare companies by offering simple, secure access to vital medical data by breaking down data silos that stunt innovation; and

Sidekick Health, which operates a patient-centric digital care platform driven by gamification and is scalable across a wide range of chronic illnesses.

“We are extremely honored to receive this recognition from the Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge,” said Tyler Pugsley, vice president of Life Sciences at Medable. “Clinical innovation is only possible through the great contributions of patients. This recognition from Accenture allows us to further improve the patient experience so that any person, anywhere, can participate in a clinical trial.”