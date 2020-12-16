 

WRAP Acquires Virtual Reality Training Provider, NSENA Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 14:56  |  66   |   |   

Acquisition Enhances BolaWrap Law Enforcement Training with Immersive 3D Scenarios and Creates New Opportunities for Fully-Integrated Training Solutions for First Responders

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WRAP Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), an innovator of modern policing solutions, announced today that it has entered into and closed an Asset Purchase Agreement with NSENA Inc., a developer and provider of a law enforcement training platform employing immersive computer graphics virtual reality with proprietary software, hardware and content.

WRAP will host a live webinar today at 5:00pm ET/ 2:00pm PT on Zoom to discuss NSENA and its VR platform. To register for the webinar, click here.

“This acquisition firmly positions WRAP in the multi-hundred-billion-dollar virtual reality training market and also complements our BolaWrap law enforcement training solution being delivered by our master instructors and WRAP Training Academy,” said Tom Smith, President and interim CEO of WRAP. “We are excited to work with the NSENA team to add new features and capabilities to our VR offering, expand our sales team and grow the VR platform and BolaWrap revenues. With our previously announced relationship with the National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA), we plan to offer a fully-integrated training and training record management solution targeting agencies of all sizes that until now have limited choices to meet the ever-growing public safety training demands.”

NSENA’s content library is one of the largest targeting law enforcement and currently consists of 47 training modules. NSENA’s modules are developed by and for police officers and cover a wide array of skills and scenarios including de-escalation, conflict resolution and all levels of use-of-force. NSENA has built a robust pipeline of prospective customers, contractors and licensees resulting from the growth in VR training and recognition of the modern features of NSENA’s solution. The NSENA flexible platform takes advantage of the most advanced virtual reality hardware available. NSENA proprietary software features 360-degree situational awareness and artificial intelligence allowing an instructor to control the training environment to improve decision making.

Seite 1 von 4
Wrap Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WRAP Acquires Virtual Reality Training Provider, NSENA Inc. Acquisition Enhances BolaWrap Law Enforcement Training with Immersive 3D Scenarios and Creates New Opportunities for Fully-Integrated Training Solutions for First RespondersTEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - WRAP Technologies, Inc. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
Gilead  and  Galapagos  announce  New  Commercialization  and  Development  Agreement ...
vTv Therapeutics Announces Topline Results of Phase 2 Elevage Study of Azeliragon in Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
New Bodycam Footage Captures BolaWrap Deployment in South Carolina
14.12.20
WRAP to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Conference Main Event On Tuesday, December 15, 2020
10.12.20
WRAP Selected Into United Kingdom Ministry of Defence Accelerator Program
30.11.20
BolaWrap Captured On Bodycam in Minnesota
30.11.20
Wrap Technologies Announces Nasdaq Ticker Symbol Change to “WRAP”
23.11.20
WRAP Expands Ballistic Shield Product Line
21.11.20
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Wrap Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
20.11.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC)
19.11.20
WRTC Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Wrap Technologies, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 23, 2020
17.11.20
Wrap Technologies Announces New Orders; Expands Inside and Outside Domestic Sales Team