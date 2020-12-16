WRAP Acquires Virtual Reality Training Provider, NSENA Inc.

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WRAP Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), an innovator of modern policing solutions, announced today that it has entered into and closed an Asset Purchase Agreement with NSENA Inc., a developer and provider of a law enforcement training platform employing immersive computer graphics virtual reality with proprietary software, hardware and content. WRAP will host a live webinar today at 5:00pm ET/ 2:00pm PT on Zoom to discuss NSENA and its VR platform. To register for the webinar, click here .

“This acquisition firmly positions WRAP in the multi-hundred-billion-dollar virtual reality training market and also complements our BolaWrap law enforcement training solution being delivered by our master instructors and WRAP Training Academy,” said Tom Smith, President and interim CEO of WRAP. “We are excited to work with the NSENA team to add new features and capabilities to our VR offering, expand our sales team and grow the VR platform and BolaWrap revenues. With our previously announced relationship with the National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA), we plan to offer a fully-integrated training and training record management solution targeting agencies of all sizes that until now have limited choices to meet the ever-growing public safety training demands.”

NSENA’s content library is one of the largest targeting law enforcement and currently consists of 47 training modules. NSENA’s modules are developed by and for police officers and cover a wide array of skills and scenarios including de-escalation, conflict resolution and all levels of use-of-force. NSENA has built a robust pipeline of prospective customers, contractors and licensees resulting from the growth in VR training and recognition of the modern features of NSENA’s solution. The NSENA flexible platform takes advantage of the most advanced virtual reality hardware available. NSENA proprietary software features 360-degree situational awareness and artificial intelligence allowing an instructor to control the training environment to improve decision making.