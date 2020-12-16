 

Global Warming Solutions Inc Announces "Plant Your Future" Allowing Automatically Plant a Tree with Every Purchase

Jacksonville, FL, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions Inc. (OTC MARKET: GWSO), a developer of technologies aimed at mitigating the effects of global warming, announces today that its division is working on a new Eco App for calculating, assessing, monitoring CO2 emissions and reforestation of affected areas. The App will use satellite imaging and other remote-sensing technologies to measure real-time atmospheric CO2 being absorbed and stored by trees and other plants across the US and Europe. In areas of deforestation with the increased atmospheric CO2, GWSO will make it possible for public or private sectors to use its website or mobile app to gain carbon credits by purchasing the large-scale reforestation of areas affected by fires, destroyed by deforestation, bark beetles and diseases.

The App will also have an online store where customers/clients will use reforestation carbon credits to buy eco-friendly and sustainable products from specialized brands. Once a reforestation initiative has been set forth, GWSO will monitor the “permanence” of the forest (making sure the land does not revert to non-tree cover in the future), and “leakage” (making sure the land-use change does not create unintended carbon dioxide emissions from other sources). Together, this will give an indication of the continued health of each forest within GWSO database and will help to ensure the client receives their carbon credits.  

Key App Functionalities:

1.         Pay to “Plant a Forest” and use your reforestation carbon credits to purchase other eco-friendly products on our site, such as personal electric vehicles, or retrofitting EV installation kits, T-shirts, Hemp products.
2.         CO2 calculator: calculates the carbon footprint of the customer's life activity for the year according to several parameters: water consumption, electricity, transport use, etc. with the possibility of compensation and a rating system.
3.         B2B and B2C Integration via Revenue Sharing API.
4.         QR codes in offline locations (restaurants, cafes, shops) with the "Plant a tree" button.

Vladimir Vasilenko, President and CEO of Global Warming Solutions, noted: “Tackling climate change will rely on all of us, and Plant Your Future is a creative way to help individuals have a real impact every single day to plant trees for natural climate solutions, biodiversity, and many other benefits.”

To learn more about Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Visit: https://www.gwsogroup.com/store/

