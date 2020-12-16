Kvika banki hf. Financial Calendar 2021
Kvika will host its Annual General Meeting and publish its interim consolidated and annual consolidated financial statements according to the below financial calendar for the year 2021:
|Event
|Date
|Time
|Q4 2020 Results
|17.2.2021
|Wednesday, end of day
|Annual General Meeting 2021
|21.4.2021
|Wednesday, end of day
|Q1 2021 Results
|27.5.2021
|Thursday, end of day
|Q2 2021 Results
|26.8.2021
|Thursday, end of day
|Q3 2021 Results
|25.11.2021
|Thursday, end of day
|Q4 2021 Results
|24.2.2022
|Thursday, end of day
All dates are subject to changes.
