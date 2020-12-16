Kvika will host its Annual General Meeting and publish its interim consolidated and annual consolidated financial statements according to the below financial calendar for the year 2021:

Event Date Time Q4 2020 Results 17.2.2021 Wednesday, end of day Annual General Meeting 2021 21.4.2021 Wednesday, end of day Q1 2021 Results 27.5.2021 Thursday, end of day Q2 2021 Results 26.8.2021 Thursday, end of day Q3 2021 Results 25.11.2021 Thursday, end of day Q4 2021 Results 24.2.2022 Thursday, end of day

All dates are subject to changes.

