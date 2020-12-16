Allied Expands Investor Base By Securing Eligible Business Corporation Status

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp . ("Allied") (OTCQB: ALID) – an international medical cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted cannabinoid health solutions to address today’s medical issues is pleased to announce the approval of its wholly owned subsidiary SECFAC Exchange Corporation (dba Allied Corp Pharmaceuticals (“Allied Pharma”)) as an Eligible Business Corporation (EBC) in British Columbia (BC), Canada. This program allows BC investors who purchase shares in Allied Pharma to obtain an immediate 30% tax credit on their investment if they invest through a registered EBC. As an example, an investor making a $100,000 investment in Allied would receive a $30,000 tax credit, thereby providing an immediate return on their original investment. A BC accredited individual investor may invest an annual maximum of $400,000. The investment is RRSP and TFSA eligible. There is no investment limit to BC corporate investors but an EBC is limited to raising up to $10 million.



“We believe the EBC program will play an important role in expanding our investor base. This program has the potential to attract targeted investors to the company and offers them with a significant opportunity to become a part of the Allied vision,” said Calum Hughes, CEO and Founder of Allied Corp.