Allied Expands Investor Base By Securing Eligible Business Corporation Status
KELOWNA, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp.
("Allied") (OTCQB: ALID) – an international medical cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted cannabinoid health solutions to address today’s medical issues is
pleased to announce the approval of its wholly owned subsidiary SECFAC Exchange Corporation (dba Allied Corp Pharmaceuticals (“Allied Pharma”)) as an Eligible Business Corporation (EBC) in British
Columbia (BC), Canada. This program allows BC investors who purchase shares in Allied Pharma to obtain an immediate 30% tax credit on their investment if they invest through a registered EBC. As an
example, an investor making a $100,000 investment in Allied would receive a $30,000 tax credit, thereby providing an immediate return on their original investment. A BC accredited individual
investor may invest an annual maximum of $400,000. The investment is RRSP and TFSA eligible. There is no investment limit to BC corporate investors but an EBC is limited to raising up to $10
million.
“We believe the EBC program will play an important role in expanding our investor base. This program has the potential to attract targeted investors to the company and offers them with a significant opportunity to become a part of the Allied vision,” said Calum Hughes, CEO and Founder of Allied Corp.
A public acknowledgement is expressed to Antonio A. Arias, CEO of ALAMidas Capital Partners, for advising Allied regarding the approval of Allied Pharma. Allied expresses gratitude to the Administrator of the BC Small Business Venture Capital program for the quick turnaround. Job creation through Research and Development activities, manufacturing and processing activities in BC, combined with the potential export businesses are expected benefits to all stakeholders.
About Allied Corp. - https://allied.health/
Allied Corp. is an international medical cannabis production company with a mission to address today’s medical issues by researching, creating and producing targeted cannabinoid health solutions. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible, through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, innovative plant-based production and unique development of therapeutic products.
Investor Relations:
ir@allied.health
1-877-255-4337
About ALAMidas Capital Partners Inc. - http://alamidascpartners.com/
ALAMidas Capital Partners is an early revenue stage to mid-market investors, focused on commercializing the entire hemp plant from CBD, food, and to fiber ventures, operating as an Independent Sponsor, while collaborating with the investee management team by accelerating value creation, professionalizing its systems and processes, to become institutional grade ready.
