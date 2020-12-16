EANS-DD Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 16.12.2020, 15:15 | 38 | 0 | 0 16.12.2020, 15:15 | --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





personal data:





responsible party:



name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -

Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





reason:



reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with

managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own

account)

function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the

issuer



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





issuer information:



name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





information about deal:



ISIN: AT0000908504

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 15.12.2020; UTC+01:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

currency: Euro





price volume

19.94 358

19.94 29

19.96 103

19.96 1051

19.96 59

19.98 1900

19.92 3

19.92 395

19.98 706

19.98 391

19.98 5

19.92 11

19.92 989

19.88 1000

19.84 427

19.84 433

19.84 90

19.84 50

19.80 212

19.80 788

19.90 3



total volume: 9003

total price: 179336.08

average price: 19.91959124736200





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------











Further inquiry note:

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG

Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30



Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920

Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920

E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Schottenring 30

A-1010 Wien

phone: +43(0)50 390-22000

FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000

mail: investor.relations@vig.com

WWW: www.vig.com

ISIN: AT0000908504

indexes: WBI,

stockmarkets: Wien, Prague Stock Exchange

language: English



