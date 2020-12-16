 

Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market Worth $ 383.89 million, Globally, by 2027 at 5.92% CAGR Verified Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 15:14  |  51   |   |   

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market by Grade (Technical Grade and Food Grade), by End-use Industry (Plastics & Rubbers, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Personal Care), Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market was valued at USD 256.66 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 383.89 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.92% from 2021 to 2027.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=80304

Browse in-depth TOC on "Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market Overview

The global butylated hydroxytoluene market is predominantly driven by the increasing demand for butylated hydroxytoluenein various end-use industries as an antioxidant to retard deterioration, to maintain color, stability, and flavor. Butylated hydroxytoluene is extensively used in cosmetic and personal care products as an antioxidant and a stabilizing agent. Increasing personal care industry owing to rising consumer's attention towards their appearance & personality and growing concern regarding water pollution and course of wastewater recycling is also driving butylated hydroxytoluene market growth. Additionally, the use of butylated hydroxytoluene as an animal feed to improve disease immunity in animals accelerates the market growth. Intensifying demand for synthetic antioxidants because of their booming utilization for storing food products to extend shelf life will boost the market growth.

Nevertheless, rapid industrialization is leading to a rise in production activities, changing consumer lifestyles, and growing demand for processed foods, which is expected to create new opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The major players in the market are Sasol Limited (South Africa), Lanxess AG (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Oxiris Chemicals S.A. (Spain), HELM AG (Germany), Finoric Llc (US), Honshu Chemical Industry Co. Ltd (Japan), Twinkle Chemi Lab Pvt Ltd (India), Yasho Industries Limited (India), Milestone Preservatives Pvt Ltd (India).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market on the basis of Grade, End-use Industry, and Geography.

    • Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market by Grade
      • Technical Grade
      • Food Grade
    • Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market by End-use Industry
      • Plastics & Rubbers
      • Food & Beverages
      • Animal Feed
      • Personal Care
    • Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market by Geography
      • North America
        • U.S
        • Canada
        • Mexico
      • Europe
        • Germany
        • France
        • U.K
        • Rest of Europe
      • Asia Pacific
        • China
        • Japan
        • India
        • Rest of Asia Pacific
      • ROW
        • Middle East & Africa
        • Latin America

