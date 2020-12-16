 

DGAP-News KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: KWS' Annual Shareholders' Meeting adopts a higher dividend

DGAP-News: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: KWS' Annual Shareholders' Meeting adopts a higher dividend

16.12.2020 / 15:00
Einbeck, 16 December 2020

KWS' Annual Shareholders' Meeting adopts a higher dividend

Dividend rises to €0.70 per share - Guidance for the 2020/2021 fiscal year confirmed

The shareholders of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE0007074007) voted by clear majorities in favor of the proposals made by the Executive and Supervisory Boards on all items on the agenda at today's virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting. A dividend of €0.70 (previous year: €0.67) per share will be paid out for fiscal 2019/2020.

Dr. Andreas J. Büchting, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, welcomed shareholders to this afternoon's Annual Shareholders' Meeting, which was held as a virtual event due to the coronavirus. The Executive Board described the company's economic performance in the past fiscal year 2019/2020. The KWS Group achieved a 15% increase in net sales to €1.3 billion. Operating income (EBITDA) rose by around 13% to €225.5 million, while earnings per share were €2.89. The Executive and Supervisory Boards thanked all employees for their dedication and successful efforts in the face of the challenging conditions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic: "Thanks to their great commitment, we managed to keep business up and running without restrictions and supply farmers in time for their sowing season," emphasized Andreas J. Büchting.

In view of the positive operating performance, the Annual Shareholders' Meeting endorsed the proposal by the Executive and Supervisory Boards and adopted a resolution to pay out a higher dividend of €0.70 (0.67). €23.1 (22.1) million will thus be distributed to the shareholders of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA. That corresponds to a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% (21.3%), once again in line with the KWS Group's earnings-oriented policy of paying a dividend of 20% to 25% of its net income.

