JAKKS Pacific Announces Global Renewal of Nintendo Toy Partnership

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today announced the extension of its global toy rights with Nintendo of America, Inc. JAKKS will continue to design, manufacture, market, and sell various Nintendo and Super Mario branded toy product lines worldwide.

Bowser's Castle playset (Photo: Business Wire)

In 2020 alone, an array of new JAKKS innovative Super Mario products have been released to an excited global audience, most recently with the launch of Super Mario It’s-A Me Mario! and the Boo Mansion playset. Both proved to be successful extensions of JAKKS’ Super Mario line, with strong sales performances at retailers both in-store and online. In addition to new 2.5” figures and playsets coming Spring 2021, there will be a broad line of new plush, varying scales of character-based figures, vehicles, and more.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Nintendo which started in 2013 and has allowed us to ship tens of millions of figures to fans of the games worldwide,” said Craig Drobis, Senior Vice President of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific, Inc. " We have enjoyed celebrating 35 years of Super Mario this year alongside Nintendo. JAKKS will continue to bring to life these iconic characters in a wide variety of new and unique ways for both kids and fans alike. “

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include; Fly Wheels, Kitten Catfe, Perfectly Cute, ReDo Skateboard Co, X-Power, Disguise, Moose Mountain, Maui, Kids Only!; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

