 

JAKKS Pacific Announces Global Renewal of Nintendo Toy Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 15:00  |  15   |   |   

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today announced the extension of its global toy rights with Nintendo of America, Inc. JAKKS will continue to design, manufacture, market, and sell various Nintendo and Super Mario branded toy product lines worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005178/en/

Bowser's Castle playset (Photo: Business Wire)

Bowser's Castle playset (Photo: Business Wire)

In 2020 alone, an array of new JAKKS innovative Super Mario products have been released to an excited global audience, most recently with the launch of Super Mario It’s-A Me Mario! and the Boo Mansion playset. Both proved to be successful extensions of JAKKS’ Super Mario line, with strong sales performances at retailers both in-store and online. In addition to new 2.5” figures and playsets coming Spring 2021, there will be a broad line of new plush, varying scales of character-based figures, vehicles, and more.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Nintendo which started in 2013 and has allowed us to ship tens of millions of figures to fans of the games worldwide,” said Craig Drobis, Senior Vice President of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific, Inc. " We have enjoyed celebrating 35 years of Super Mario this year alongside Nintendo. JAKKS will continue to bring to life these iconic characters in a wide variety of new and unique ways for both kids and fans alike. “

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific manages a broad portfolio of licensed and owned I.P. brands and products. These product lines include best sellers such as Super Mario action figures, multi-packs, diorama sets, plush, RC Racers, windup toys and playsets. All products are available online or in retail stores nationwide.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include; Fly Wheels, Kitten Catfe, Perfectly Cute, ReDo Skateboard Co, X-Power, Disguise, Moose Mountain, Maui, Kids Only!; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

2020 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

TM & 2020 Nintendo.

Jakks Pacific Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JAKKS Pacific Announces Global Renewal of Nintendo Toy Partnership JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today announced the extension of its global toy rights with Nintendo of America, Inc. JAKKS will continue to design, manufacture, market, and sell various Nintendo and Super Mario branded toy product lines …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Comcast to Provide Free WiFi at 10 Fresno Housing and Boys & Girls Clubs Locations in ...
Gilead and Galapagos Announce New Commercialization and Development Agreement for Jyseleca ...
Oshkosh Corporation to Acquire Pratt Miller
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex VeloCore Bike Earns Prestigious CES 2021 Innovation Award 
Orchestration for the Agile Enterprise: Asana Named #1 in G2 2021 Grid Report for Project Management
Sonos and Legrand sign multi-year licensing deal
Mobileye and Luminar Drive Collaboration Full Speed Ahead
Prevail Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Is Fair ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc., Jelly Belly, Corp. & JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Launch Holiday Toys & Treats Giveaway to Affected Families of the California & Pacific Northwest Wildfires