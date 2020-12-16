 

First American Title Expands Secure Portal to Texas Real Estate Professionals

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 15:00  |  26   |   |   

First American Title Insurance Company, a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services and the largest subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), today announced that Texas real estate professionals can now access the company’s innovative Secure Portal, a simple, mobile and secure solution for sharing transactional information with the participants in a real estate transaction. Launched in 2018 as a secure online environment for buyers and sellers to complete paperwork, communicate with their closing team and retrieve wire instructions, the Secure Portal has expanded to include specific real estate professionals, enhancing security and further reducing the need for risky email communication that can be targeted by fraudsters.

By signing up for the Secure Portal, Texas real estate professionals and their transaction coordinators can view and track the status of all their First American Title transactions, access documents and safely communicate with their buyers or sellers and their escrow team all in one place. Adding real estate professionals to the Secure Portal brings the enhanced convenience and greater peace of mind home buyers and sellers have enjoyed to another critical participant in real estate transactions.

“The widespread threat of real estate-related fraud isn’t going away, so having orders, messages and documents in a protected environment is more important than ever,” said Justin Taylor, Texas state manager with First American Title’s Direct Division. “With this latest enhancement, First American Title is once again leading the industry by providing a central, secure and collaborative environment where buyers, sellers, real estate professionals, and escrow can all share transactional information in a way that is easier and safer for everyone involved.”

After completing a successful pilot this summer, First American Title is now rapidly expanding Secure Portal availability to real estate professionals across the country. For more information and to sign up for the Secure Portal, visit www.firstam.com/SecurePortal.

About First American Title Insurance Company

First American Title Insurance Company, the largest subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), traces its history to 1889. One of the largest title insurers in the nation, the company offers title services through its direct operations and an extensive network of agents throughout the United States and abroad. First American Title provides comprehensive title insurance coverage and professional services for real estate purchases, construction, refinances and equity loans. For more information, visit www.firstam.com/title.

First American Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First American Title Expands Secure Portal to Texas Real Estate Professionals First American Title Insurance Company, a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services and the largest subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), today announced that Texas real estate professionals can now access …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Comcast to Provide Free WiFi at 10 Fresno Housing and Boys & Girls Clubs Locations in ...
Gilead and Galapagos Announce New Commercialization and Development Agreement for Jyseleca ...
Oshkosh Corporation to Acquire Pratt Miller
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex VeloCore Bike Earns Prestigious CES 2021 Innovation Award 
Orchestration for the Agile Enterprise: Asana Named #1 in G2 2021 Grid Report for Project Management
Sonos and Legrand sign multi-year licensing deal
Mobileye and Luminar Drive Collaboration Full Speed Ahead
Prevail Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Is Fair ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
First American Rebrands Data Division as the Data & Analytics Division
25.11.20
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds First American Financial Corp. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – FAF
23.11.20
Top Five Cities Where Affordability Declined the Most, According to First American Real House Price Index
20.11.20
FAF SHAREHOLDERS: December 24, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
18.11.20
FAF INVESTORS: December 24, 2020 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
18.11.20
Historic Housing Market Rebound Sets Stage for 2021, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model