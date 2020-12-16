First American Title Expands Secure Portal to Texas Real Estate Professionals
First American Title Insurance Company, a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services and the largest subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), today announced that Texas real estate professionals can now access the company’s innovative Secure Portal, a simple, mobile and secure solution for sharing transactional information with the participants in a real estate transaction. Launched in 2018 as a secure online environment for buyers and sellers to complete paperwork, communicate with their closing team and retrieve wire instructions, the Secure Portal has expanded to include specific real estate professionals, enhancing security and further reducing the need for risky email communication that can be targeted by fraudsters.
By signing up for the Secure Portal, Texas real estate professionals and their transaction coordinators can view and track the status of all their First American Title transactions, access documents and safely communicate with their buyers or sellers and their escrow team all in one place. Adding real estate professionals to the Secure Portal brings the enhanced convenience and greater peace of mind home buyers and sellers have enjoyed to another critical participant in real estate transactions.
“The widespread threat of real estate-related fraud isn’t going away, so having orders, messages and documents in a protected environment is more important than ever,” said Justin Taylor, Texas state manager with First American Title’s Direct Division. “With this latest enhancement, First American Title is once again leading the industry by providing a central, secure and collaborative environment where buyers, sellers, real estate professionals, and escrow can all share transactional information in a way that is easier and safer for everyone involved.”
After completing a successful pilot this summer, First American Title is now rapidly expanding Secure Portal availability to real estate professionals across the country. For more information and to sign up for the Secure Portal, visit www.firstam.com/SecurePortal.
First American Title Insurance Company, the largest subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), traces its history to 1889. One of the largest title insurers in the nation, the company offers title services through its direct operations and an extensive network of agents throughout the United States and abroad. First American Title provides comprehensive title insurance coverage and professional services for real estate purchases, construction, refinances and equity loans. For more information, visit www.firstam.com/title.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005241/en/First American Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
