First American Title Expands Secure Portal to Texas Real Estate Professionals

First American Title Insurance Company, a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services and the largest subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), today announced that Texas real estate professionals can now access the company’s innovative Secure Portal, a simple, mobile and secure solution for sharing transactional information with the participants in a real estate transaction. Launched in 2018 as a secure online environment for buyers and sellers to complete paperwork, communicate with their closing team and retrieve wire instructions, the Secure Portal has expanded to include specific real estate professionals, enhancing security and further reducing the need for risky email communication that can be targeted by fraudsters.

By signing up for the Secure Portal, Texas real estate professionals and their transaction coordinators can view and track the status of all their First American Title transactions, access documents and safely communicate with their buyers or sellers and their escrow team all in one place. Adding real estate professionals to the Secure Portal brings the enhanced convenience and greater peace of mind home buyers and sellers have enjoyed to another critical participant in real estate transactions.