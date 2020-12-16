Hudson Pacific Properties and Macerich to Fund Major Grant for Local Artists Impacted by COVID-19

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (“Hudson Pacific”) (NYSE: HPP ) , a Los Angeles-based real estate investment company focused on West Coast epicenters of media and tech, and Macerich (NYSE: MAC) , one of the nation’s leading owners, operators and developers of one-of-a-kind retail properties in top markets, announced today that they will fast-track more than $650,000 to artists in Los Angeles impacted by COVID-19 through the Vibrant Cities Arts Grant. The funds are associated with the One Westside project, a joint venture between Hudson Pacific and Macerich, which is converting the former Westside Pavilion mall into Google’s newest Los Angeles campus. Consistent with the joint venture structure, Hudson Pacific will fund the majority of the Vibrant Cities Arts Grant.

The devastating impact of COVID-19 on the local art community spurred the program, which will direct funds to individual artists or artist groups to either recoup lost funds from canceled programs or to support ongoing artistic endeavors. Special consideration will be given to female and LGBTQ+ artists and artists of color as well those presenting work on social justice, civil rights, the physical environment and other contemporary social issues.

“At Hudson Pacific, we know that the artistic community is part of what makes our city so vibrant, and we want to help support artists across Los Angeles during this challenging time,” said Chris Pearson, Vice President of Development, Planning and Government Affairs at Hudson Pacific. “We are pleased to come together with our partner Macerich to launch the Vibrant Cities Arts Grant, which is designed to provide a financial lifeline to a wide array of artists with a specific focus on supporting people of color, female and LGBTQ+ artists.”

“Macerich prioritizes the needs of local communities in our operations, development and ongoing outreach, in Southern California and around the country,” said David Short, Executive Vice President, Asset Management, Macerich. “Here, where the arts are so much a part of people’s lives and our regional economy, we’re happy to join with our partner Hudson Pacific to help individual artists continue to forward their creative work.”