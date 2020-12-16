AXIS Insurance Expands E&S Property Underwriting Team With Senior Underwriting Hires

“Carey, Quinn, Bryan and Naomi bring significant E&S Property underwriting experience and expertise, along with the ability to facilitate and nurture strong broker relationships that will help us meet the complex risk needs of our clients,” said Michael Carr , Head of E&S Property for AXIS Insurance. “Our opportunity is to engage brokers and clients as they navigate the E&S marketplace. We are problem solvers, providing options, alternatives and results. With these additions, our team continues to bring experience and adaptability as we evolve with the market.”

AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the hiring of four senior underwriters within its U.S. Excess and Surplus Property team. Carey Prewitt, Quinn McAleenan , and Bryan Paterson have joined AXIS as Vice Presidents, and Naomi Wiggins has joined as Assistant Vice President. They will have responsibilities to broaden relationships with distribution partners, expanding general new business opportunities and execution of underwriting strategy.

Mr. Prewitt comes to AXIS with 15 years of insurance experience, joining from Liberty International Underwriters, where he was a Vice President for E&S Property. Prior, he held underwriting positions at Ironshore Insurance and AIG.

Mr. McAleenan joins AXIS from Ironshore Insurance, where he was an E&S Property underwriter for more than 12 years, working with wholesale brokers. He was also a Senior Risk Analyst at McCarthy Building Companies.

Mr. Paterson previously held the position of Account Executive Officer within the Large Property unit at Travelers Insurance. Across 16 years of underwriting, he also worked for Liberty Mutual and Hartford Steam Boiler (a Munich Re company).

Ms. Wiggins was most recently a Senior Underwriter at Orchid Underwriters, responsible for writing E&S Property business. She has more than 20 years of underwriting experience, having previously underwritten E&S property risks at Everest Insurance, CNA and Crum & Forster.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at September 30, 2020 of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Canada and the Middle East. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005252/en/