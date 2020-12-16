 

GoodRx Adds Telehealth and Mail Order to GoodRx Gold Savings Program

GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), America’s leading source for healthcare savings, today announced expanded benefits for its subscription program, GoodRx Gold. Members can now receive exclusive discounts on online doctor visits and free mail delivery via the GoodRx app, in addition to the exclusive lower prices on prescription drugs that are already available. With these new offerings, GoodRx Gold now makes every step of a patient’s healthcare journey easier and more affordable, from seeing a doctor to filling the medication you are prescribed, all without leaving your home.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns around accessing in-person care have driven many consumers to try telehealth. While only ~10% of consumers had used telehealth as of 2019, more than 75% of consumers now report being interested in using telehealth, according to a recent McKinsey consumer survey. Use of telehealth soared nearly 30 fold from September 2019 to September 2020, particularly for chronic conditions and for mental health, according to FAIR Health.

“Our mission at GoodRx has always been to get Americans the healthcare they need at a price they can afford,” said GoodRx co-CEO and co-founder Doug Hirsch. “Over the past year, we have launched several new services - HeyDoctor by GoodRx and telehealth & labs marketplaces - which make accessing care easier and more affordable for consumers. With these improvements to GoodRx Gold, we are expanding access to even more people and delivering deeper savings than are available anywhere else on the market.”

Using the 5-star rated GoodRx app, GoodRx Gold members can now see a licensed healthcare provider to receive treatment in the comfort and safety of their own home. Visits for members start at just $10 (55% off non-member rates) and patients can be seen for over 150 conditions, including cold and flu, UTI, cold sores, acne, birth control, COVID-19 screenings, refills for common medications and more. If the patient is prescribed medication, they can use a GoodRx Gold discount of up to 90% at pharmacies near them or have it sent directly to their house via free mail delivery.

GoodRx Gold now offers more than 1,000 common, low-priced medications via mail delivery, with nearly 300 of them priced under $10. To get started, simply open the GoodRx app and enter your prescription information. Members can also transfer their prescriptions in-app from a brick-and-mortar pharmacy to mail order. Eligible drugs have a Gold mail delivery sticker on the drug’s price page. GoodRx’s mail delivery pharmacy partner, Truepill, is fully accredited by URAC and NABP and ships medications to all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

