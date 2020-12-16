 

Sprouts to Carry Alkaline88 Eco-Friendly Aluminum Bottles Nationwide

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”) is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88, A88 Infused, and A88CBD, respectively. Today, the Company announces that its refillable, resealable, and 100% recyclable aluminum bottles are now available nationwide in all Sprouts Farmers Market locations.

Alkaline88 500-ml Aluminum Bottles

“We are thrilled to announce that our in-demand aluminum bottles are now available at one of the nation’s leading grocery chains,” stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “With our bulk offering deeply entrenched at Sprouts, our team has done a great job of growing our single-serve brands at this retailer as we continue to innovate and expand our product lines. This leading natural food chain has been a highly valued and growing partner since 2014 and now carries four of our SKUs, including gallons, 1.5-liters, 700-ml, and our aluminums. The availability of our environmentally friendly aluminum bottles in late June at KeHE helped to facilitate our product placement at Sprouts. We expect our aluminum bottles to be a hit with their customer base, which is primarily made up of consumers seeking all-natural and healthy lifestyles. As a Company, we remain committed to a more renewable future and are excited to see new orders for our truly sustainable packaging.”

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Headquartered in Phoenix and one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, Sprouts operates more than 350 stores in 23 states nationwide. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based, and gluten-free. To learn more about Sprouts and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

