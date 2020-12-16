Inseego Unveils 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Portfolio for Customers Globally with Indoor Routers, Outdoor Modems and Cloud SaaS Management Solution

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today introduced four new 5G fixed wireless solutions designed to meet the needs of users in almost any location, from underserved rural areas to dense urban environments, from residential settings to business premises. Named the Wavemaker series, this is one of the industry’s broadest line-ups of 5G fixed wireless products.

Inseego Wavemaker Fixed Wireless 5G Portfolio (C)2020. (Graphic: Inseego Corp.)

“Our new 5G fixed wireless solutions, which support our powerful cloud-based SaaS platform, set the stage for Inseego’s global leadership in a whole new category,” said Inseego Chairman and CEO Dan Mondor. “In addition to delivering the industry’s gold standard in mobile broadband products, we’re now disrupting the home and business broadband access market with our on-premise 5G solutions.

“Inseego has solved the decades-long ‘last mile’ broadband access problem with our Wavemaker products. And for our potential customers, we have delivered for the first time ever a wireless solution that offers the same or better performance as fiber optic or coax cable connections. We’re proud to be on the leading edge with 5G fixed wireless access solutions that will enable service providers to address a massive new market opportunity, reduce costly service calls, reduce network buildout capex, and change the way millions of people connect.”

Cutting the cord with high-performance 5G

The Wavemaker 5G portfolio includes two indoor routers and two outdoor modems that support both sub-6 GHz and mmWave spectrum bands. Using the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem, and optimized with Inseego’s high-performance RF and antenna designs, these products provide the high gain and signal strength for outstanding connectivity in almost any environment:

Wavemaker FG2000 5G indoor router with Wi-Fi 6 technology for up 128 connections

Wavemaker FX2000 5G indoor router with Wi-Fi 6 technology for up to 32 connections

Wavemaker FW2000 5G outdoor modem (sub-6 GHz)

Wavemaker FW2010 5G outdoor modem (mmWave)

Wavemaker 5G indoor routers: Robust connectivity with enterprise-grade security

The flagship Wavemaker FG2000 5G indoor router brings unprecedented speeds to home and business premises. With dual-band Wi-Fi 6 technology and multiple ethernet ports for direct connection to computers, additional Wi-Fi routers and other devices, it supports 128 Wi-Fi connections for remote workers, smart homes and business locations, including branch offices needing reliable failover communications. The smaller Wavemaker FX2000 router supports up to 32 Wi-Fi connections — perfect for apartments, dormitory rooms and small businesses.