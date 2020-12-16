ASE, Chunghwa Telecom and Qualcomm Celebrate Taiwan’s 5G Technology Development Milestone With the Introduction of the World’s First Smart Factory Powered by a Private 5G mmWave Network for Enterprises

ASE Inc (a member of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX), Chunghwa Telecom and Qualcomm Technologies today unveiled the world’s first smart factory powered by a private 5G mmWave network located at ASE Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Tien Wu, CEO of ASE Inc; Sheih Chi-Mau, Chairman of Chunghwa Telecom and ST Liew, Vice President of Qualcomm Technologies Asia-Pacific and President of Qualcomm Taiwan and South East Asia convened together to host a press event at ASE’s Building K23.

In an industry first, the ASE 5G smart factory is powered by a made-in-Taiwan private 5G mmWave network service provided by Chunghwa Telecom, and supported by Qualcomm’s suite of mmWave solution platform. Three use cases at ASE’s Kaohsiung facility were identified for the deployment - AI + AGV (Artificial Intelligence + Automated Guided Vehicles) smart transportation, Remote Augmented Reality assistance and the AR experience @ASE Green Technology Education Center. These use cases demonstrate the extensive scope and sophistication of 5G technology application that will accelerate the transformation of smart manufacturing and automation. More importantly, the development serves to boost Taiwan’s leadership in 5G technology deployment for smart manufacturing.

Use cases at ASE’s 5G smart factory

Artificial Intelligence + Automated Guided Vehicles (AI + AGV) smart transportation. On top of the transportation of goods, the implementation of an automatic line inspection via cameras embedded in smart unmanned vehicles and the use of AI and big data reduced manpower burden as well as ensured workplace safety through regular surveillance and problem detection.

Remote Augmented Reality (AR) Assistance. The remote AR system provides ASE’s equipment engineers the convenience of monitoring and reporting data from a centralized control room using big data. With AR assistance, the engineers can synchronize with other colleagues from different locations to service the equipment and hardware, and troubleshoot any problems. The low latency and high speed 5G network not only enhances remote diagnosis but also allows the analysis of big data-generated high-resolution images that can improve detection accuracy, yield and productivity.