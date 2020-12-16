 

ASE, Chunghwa Telecom and Qualcomm Celebrate Taiwan’s 5G Technology Development Milestone With the Introduction of the World’s First Smart Factory Powered by a Private 5G mmWave Network for Enterprises

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

ASE Inc (a member of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX), Chunghwa Telecom and Qualcomm Technologies today unveiled the world’s first smart factory powered by a private 5G mmWave network located at ASE Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Tien Wu, CEO of ASE Inc; Sheih Chi-Mau, Chairman of Chunghwa Telecom and ST Liew, Vice President of Qualcomm Technologies Asia-Pacific and President of Qualcomm Taiwan and South East Asia convened together to host a press event at ASE’s Building K23.

In an industry first, the ASE 5G smart factory is powered by a made-in-Taiwan private 5G mmWave network service provided by Chunghwa Telecom, and supported by Qualcomm’s suite of mmWave solution platform. Three use cases at ASE’s Kaohsiung facility were identified for the deployment - AI + AGV (Artificial Intelligence + Automated Guided Vehicles) smart transportation, Remote Augmented Reality assistance and the AR experience @ASE Green Technology Education Center. These use cases demonstrate the extensive scope and sophistication of 5G technology application that will accelerate the transformation of smart manufacturing and automation. More importantly, the development serves to boost Taiwan’s leadership in 5G technology deployment for smart manufacturing.

Use cases at ASE’s 5G smart factory

Artificial Intelligence + Automated Guided Vehicles (AI + AGV) smart transportation. On top of the transportation of goods, the implementation of an automatic line inspection via cameras embedded in smart unmanned vehicles and the use of AI and big data reduced manpower burden as well as ensured workplace safety through regular surveillance and problem detection.

Remote Augmented Reality (AR) Assistance. The remote AR system provides ASE’s equipment engineers the convenience of monitoring and reporting data from a centralized control room using big data. With AR assistance, the engineers can synchronize with other colleagues from different locations to service the equipment and hardware, and troubleshoot any problems. The low latency and high speed 5G network not only enhances remote diagnosis but also allows the analysis of big data-generated high-resolution images that can improve detection accuracy, yield and productivity.

Seite 1 von 4


ASE Technology Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ASE, Chunghwa Telecom and Qualcomm Celebrate Taiwan’s 5G Technology Development Milestone With the Introduction of the World’s First Smart Factory Powered by a Private 5G mmWave Network for Enterprises ASE Inc (a member of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX), Chunghwa Telecom and Qualcomm Technologies today unveiled the world’s first smart factory powered by a private 5G mmWave network located at ASE Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Tien …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Comcast to Provide Free WiFi at 10 Fresno Housing and Boys & Girls Clubs Locations in ...
Gilead and Galapagos Announce New Commercialization and Development Agreement for Jyseleca ...
Oshkosh Corporation to Acquire Pratt Miller
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex VeloCore Bike Earns Prestigious CES 2021 Innovation Award 
Orchestration for the Agile Enterprise: Asana Named #1 in G2 2021 Grid Report for Project Management
Sonos and Legrand sign multi-year licensing deal
Mobileye and Luminar Drive Collaboration Full Speed Ahead
Prevail Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Is Fair ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
ASE Technology Holding Achieves Double CDP ‘A’ Listing for Global Climate and Water Stewardship

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.08.20
2
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Ticker ASX