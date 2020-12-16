 

First Trust Launches the First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 15:10  |  60   |   |   

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“First Trust”), a leading exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) provider and asset manager, announced today that it has launched a new ETF, the First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ: FICS) (the “fund”). The fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called The International Developed Capital Strength Index℠ (the “index”). The index seeks to provide exposure to international companies with a high degree of liquidity, the ability to generate earnings growth, and a record of financial strength and profit growth. Also included is a volatility screen that seeks out those companies with lower historic risk and favors companies with consistent historical security price performance.

“2020 has been a reminder of the importance of quality for navigating uncertain times. In our view, this applies just as much for international stocks as it does for US stocks," said Ryan Issakainen, CFA, Senior Vice President, ETF Strategist at First Trust. Investing outside of the U.S. may present opportunities to participate in the long-term growth potential of foreign companies. FICS seeks to provide a simplified way to gain exposure to well-capitalized non-US companies in developed markets with strong market positions that have the potential to provide their stockholders with a greater degree of stability and performance over time. “We believe this ETF will be an effective tool for investment professionals seeking high quality exposure to developed international stocks,” said Issakainen.

For more information about First Trust, please contact Ryan Issakainen at (630) 765-8689 or RIssakainen@FTAdvisors.com.

About First Trust
 First Trust is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the fund’s investment advisor. First Trust and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. First Trust has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $164 billion as of November 30, 2020 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. First Trust is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. First Trust and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois. For more information, visit http://www.ftportfolios.com.

