 

GE Healthcare Powers First-of-Its Kind Virtual ICU, Creating Access to Critical Care Specialists throughout State of Oregon

GE Healthcare today announced a multi-year agreement with Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), Oregon’s only academic health center, that will allow OHSU to oversee and help provide care to ICU patients across eight hospital sites via a “Virtual ICU” (VICU), using the GE Healthcare Mural Virtual Care Solution.

The COVID-19 pandemic is highlighting a pre-existing shortage of critical care specialists, nurses and other clinicians across the United States and around the world, according to a recent report from the RAND Corporation. Furthermore, a 100-bed hospital may have only one intensivist who can care for patients requiring complex care.

In response to the critical care shortage and in collaboration with OHSU, GE Healthcare developed a customized solution of care workflows that powers the OHSU VICU. The VICU benefits patients by keeping them in their local communities near family and friends; supports local economies by maintaining resources, such as ambulances and revenue, in the immediate area; and improves efficiency by allocating hospital beds, resources and staff for the most critical patients.

“Through the Virtual ICU, we can supplement the local expertise in a variety of ways and durations – from a single shift to several a week – bringing much-needed relief and support to the clinicians on the ground,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of OHSU Healthcare Joe E. Ness, M.H.A., R.Ph. “The VICU allows us to execute our vision of increasing the level of care in community hospitals, allowing patients across the state of Oregon to receive the care they need closer to home while reducing unnecessary transfers and optimizing ICU capacity in the area.”

Providing actionable data

The GE Healthcare platform that enables the OHSU VICU is called the “Mural Virtual Care Solution (Mural),” which integrates data from multiple systems and devices to digitize the hospital’s best practices and clinical protocols, and provide a comprehensive, real-time view of patient status that is scalable across a selected care area, hospital, or entire health system.

“I can fully focus on the patient – who may be physically hundreds of miles away -- in real time, by watching vital signs, lab values, waveforms and other parameters,” said OHSU Associate Professor of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine and TeleICU Medical Director Marshall Lee, M.D. “And by enabling audio and visual support in the patient room, I can virtually visit and collaborate with the local, bedside team.”

