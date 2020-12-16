 

PSB Holdings, Inc. Announces Agreement to Merge with Waukesha Bankshares, Inc. and Sunset Bank & Savings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

WAUSAU, Wis., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PSBQ) (“PSB Holdings”), parent company of Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”), Wausau, Wisconsin, and Waukesha Bankshares, Inc. (“WBI”), parent company of Sunset Bank & Savings (“Sunset”), today jointly announced the execution of an Agreement and Plan to Merge in a cash transaction whereby PSB will acquire WBI and Sunset.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, WBI (as the sole shareholder of Sunset) will receive approximately $9.6 million in cash, subject to adjustment as set forth in the merger agreement, for all outstanding common stock.

Located in Waukesha and founded in 1999, Sunset is a private community bank, with one full-service location, and total assets of $141 million as of September 30, 2020. Sunset has loans of $102 million and deposits of $124 million, both as of September 30, 2020. The combined company is expected to have over $1.24 billion in total assets with 10 full-service banking locations in central, northern, and southeastern Wisconsin.

“We’re excited to grow our community banking efforts in southeastern Wisconsin, and feel this merger is a perfect complement to our newly opened bank location in West Allis,” said Peoples’ President & CEO Scott Cattanach. “This merger is another example of our growth strategy into southeastern Wisconsin. We are confident in the benefits to Sunset’s customers through our robust lending capabilities and treasury management services while creating value for our shareholders.”

Sunset President and CEO Bob Eastman will join the PSB Holdings and Peoples board of directors upon completion of the sale, expected sometime in the second quarter of 2021.

“Having a cabin in Wisconsin’s Northwoods, I’ve been aware of Peoples’ reputation as a great community bank for some time. Likewise, I’ve been impressed by their efforts to establish and grow in the Milwaukee area,” said Eastman. “Peoples’ mission of being a community bank that is committed to the communities they serve, with local lending decisions, and a focus on building relationships with customers and helping local businesses thrive is well aligned with Sunset’s values, and the combined franchise will be well positioned for continued growth and success.”

Seite 1 von 3
PSB Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PSB Holdings, Inc. Announces Agreement to Merge with Waukesha Bankshares, Inc. and Sunset Bank & Savings WAUSAU, Wis., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PSB Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PSBQ) (“PSB Holdings”), parent company of Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”), Wausau, Wisconsin, and Waukesha Bankshares, Inc. (“WBI”), parent company of Sunset Bank & Savings …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
Gilead  and  Galapagos  announce  New  Commercialization  and  Development  Agreement ...
vTv Therapeutics Announces Topline Results of Phase 2 Elevage Study of Azeliragon in Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...