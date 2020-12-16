SurveyMonkey Releases Inaugural Social Impact Report

Report outlines the company’s commitment to create a more sustainable, equitable, and just society

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today released its inaugural Social Impact Report outlining the company’s commitment and areas for improvement as it aims to be transparent about creating a more sustainable, equitable, and just society.



“I am confident that as a company and community, we can change what’s possible—and transform our teams, organizations, and the world for the better,” said Zander Lurie, chief executive officer of SurveyMonkey. “This report reflects the values and goals of the SurveyMonkey team: To raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. There has never been a better time for all of us to imagine the future we want to create and start building it together.”