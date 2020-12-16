 

Urbanimmersive Commences Cross-Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) is pleased to announce that its common shares (“Shares”) will commence cross-trading today on the OTCQB Market in New York, U.S. under the ticker symbol “UBMRF”. The Company was previously trading on the OTC Pink under the same ticker.

The OTCQB is a US inter-dealer quotation system and trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. The OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and operates as an established public market for venture stage companies and provides current public information to investors for them to analyze, value, and trade securities.

Simon Bedard, CFO of Urbanimmersive, said: “We are excited to have successfully completed our submission on the OTCQB Venture Market which is a significant and timely milestone for us considering our recent business development, especially with the scale up of our new immersive solutions into the U.S. market. Our objectives for this cross-trading quotation include, among other things, to improve transparency, awareness and visibility for shareholders, broaden our U.S. investor base by increasing exposure to U.S. retail and institutional investors, provide access to a deeper pool of capital, improve our U.S. tradability, all in the service of higher volume and liquidity, maximization of information distribution and ultimately an increase in shareholder value.”

"I would like to thank Nikolaos Galanopoulos of Galanopoulos & Company, our corporate securities law firm sponsor, for assisting Urbanimmersive with this OTCQB submission."

Joe Coveney, VP of International Corporate Services at OTC Markets, said: "We are happy to welcome Urbanimmersive to the OTCQB Market. With its primary listing remaining on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, cross-trading on the OTCQB Market will allow the Company to broaden its global footprint and provide investors in the U.S. with the ability to access the Company’s shares in U.S. dollars, during U.S. market hours.

