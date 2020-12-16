 

Rio Silver Initiates Baseline and Permitting Programs at the Niñobamba, Silver-Gold Project, Peru

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) is pleased to announce the initiation of plans for diamond drilling at its 100% owned flagship holding, Niñobamba Silver-Gold Project, in the second half 2021 and provides an overview of the baseline and permitting activities underway.

D&M Ingenieros Consultores (D&M) has been contracted by the Company to undertake environmental baseline monitoring and to prepare and manage the necessary submittals for approval by the General Directorate of Mining Environmental Affairs of the Ministry of Energy and Mines, Peru.

The Company will pursue the DIA Category #1 approval for Medium and Large Mining Operations. This will also include professional archaeological investigations, community workshops and necessary liaison activities, currently underway employing dedicated personnel with successful experience in the local region. D&M will also monitor and report on achieved milestones with Citizen Participation in the Mining Subsector, corresponding with the local ministries and stakeholders together with the Company to ensure a successful path to initiate a multifaceted, resource defining, exploration campaign in 2021.

“I am very pleased to have professionally led crews mobilized at Niñobamba to update and build on much of the environmental baseline work recorded historically by the Company, Newmont, Anglogold and others,” said Chris Verrico, CEO. “I am also pleased with the progress our Community Liaison team has made, now joined by the 6 specialists from D&M, towards permitting the planned initial drill program and beyond. This work plan has been long anticipated and a major step towards putting Niñobamba’s geological status amongst its peers within this prolific trend that hosts some of the most successful and lowest cost gold and silver producers worldwide,” he added.

About D&M Ingenieros Consultores

D&M is an engineering firm located in Lima, Peru providing professional and analytical support for all aspects of the mineral extraction industry throughout Peru with a diverse team of professionals and a history of accomplishment undertaking challenging industrial development in sensitive environments.

About Niñobamba

The Company’s flagship, 100% owned Niñobamba Project, hosts 2 discreet precious metal targets at opposite ends of a 6.5 km prospective corridor in a prolific, precious metals hosting geological belt in central Peru. The Company has modelled 2 world class resource targets where previously the Company, Newmont Mining and others have spent upwards of US$10 million evaluating this mineralized trend. The silver-rich Niñobamba “Main Zone and South Zones” are drill ready and the Company’s geologists have targeted the near surface, silver and gold mineralization as a potential open pit. At the other end of this trend is the Jorimina Gold Zone that was the primary focus of the Newmont exploration programs.

