 

Cerner Announces Agreement to Acquire Health Division of Kantar

Combination to create leading data insights and clinical research platform

Industry leading expertise and de-identified real-world data to advance clinical research development

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), a global health care technology company, today announced an agreement to acquire Kantar Health, a division of Kantar Group, for $375 million in cash, subject to adjustment. Kantar Health is a leading data, analytics and real-world evidence and commercial research consultancy serving the life science industry. With this acquisition, Cerner plans to harness data to improve the safety, efficiency and efficacy of clinical research across life sciences, pharmaceuticals and health care at large. This acquisition is expected to allow Cerner’s Learning Health Network SM client consortium to more directly engage with life sciences for funded research studies.

“Cerner launched the Learning Health Network with our provider clients to advance a shared vision: treat global diseases more effectively through an acceleration of clinical research,” said Donald Trigg, president, Cerner. “Kantar Health has incredible health economics and medical affairs expertise, differentiated real-world data assets and strong relationships with the world’s leading life science companies. It offers us an amazing opportunity to drive cross-industry collaboration that can change health outcomes around the world.” 

With a mission of revolutionizing clinical research, the Cerner Learning Health Network offers health systems complimentary access to a network of bi-directional, de-identified data resources. This access helps advance research efforts and provides opportunities to generate revenue with funded research studies from life science companies. Kantar Health’s proprietary syndicated data products including CancerMPact, Claritis, National Health & Wellness Survey and its broader oncology, rare disease and multi-therapeutic expertise are used today by all of the top 20 life science companies to further their real-world evidence, commercial and clinical research efforts.

The combination of Cerner and Kantar Health is expected to enable a two-sided collaboration between providers and the pharmaceutical industry, where researchers can generate insights and use differentiated real-world data assets and expertise to address the most complex clinical research questions.

“At Kantar Health we’re proud of our heritage and reputation as consultants to the world’s leading life sciences manufacturers. We are excited about this next chapter, where our real-world evidence and commercial data assets will be powered by Cerner,” said Lynnette Cooke, CEO, Kantar Health. “There is a strong cultural fit between the two organizations, grounded by our shared vision to increase access and affordability for patients around the world. We expect the combination of our expertise and assets with Cerner’s technology and unique insights into patients will enable a step-change in the way healthcare is developed and delivered, resulting in improved patient outcomes.”

