Sage Partner Cloud Provides Flexible Path to the Cloud for Medium Businesses

Sage Partner Cloud will optimize Sage customers' ability to work remotely while controlling costs, on both a short- and long-term basis. It is especially useful as a digital solution for businesses that are re-evaluating the ways in which they manage in the COVID-19 economy.

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage , the market leader for cloud business management solutions, today announces the Sage Partner Cloud Program in the U.S. and Canada. The program enables partners to deploy and customize their customers’ Sage 100 and Sage 300 products online, which supports them on their journey to the cloud, at a pace that suits them and their business.

Sage Partner Cloud allows our partners to deploy Sage 100 and Sage 300 more quickly on the Microsoft Azure cloud, enabling them to fully tailor the deployment and manage ISV add-ons to meet the customer's unique needs.

Sage Partner Cloud provides key benefits:

Flexibility: Sage partners can provide integrations with other applications and customizations to create bespoke business management solutions that support their exact needs.

Security: Sage customers can have confidence that their data is protected via Microsoft Azure security, which is reputable and reliable.

Time savings: Sage Partner Cloud, leveraging the Sage Provisioning Portal, automates the deployment of Sage 100 and Sage 300 in the cloud, creating less disruption and saving time as customers transition along the digital journey.

Cost effectiveness: Customers can continue to use Sage 100 and Sage 300 products, reducing training and project costs as well as avoiding business disruption.

“Today more than ever, the ability to work anytime, anywhere, and access business-critical information is imperative,” says Nancy Harris, executive vice president and managing director, Sage North America. “The Sage Partner Cloud program lets customers migrate to the cloud on their terms, at their pace, on the Sage Business Management Solution they know and trust.”

“More and more, I see businesses moving away from servers and infrastructure limitations, as new generations of business leaders are looking for creative and new ways to move to the cloud. For most of my Sage 100 and Sage 300 customers who are already using Office 365, the Sage Partner Cloud Program is the next step toward digital transformation,” said Koray Ozturk, Chief Technology Officer, Kerr Consulting, and Sage Business Partner. “As a Sage Business Partner, I see the Sage Partner Cloud Program benefitting partners and customers by providing uniformity, better control and a path forward that will enable business continuity in a way that helps us save time and money.”

Sage Partner Cloud is powered by the Sage Provisioning Portal, a web portal that provides a one-stop shop for the administration of a partner’s hosted customer base, dramatically simplifying the administrative overhead.

Sage Partner Cloud and the Provisioning Portal will be available in other markets in coming months.

