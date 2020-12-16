Taronis Fuels Releases Sustainability Impact Study

The Company commissioned a team of four engineers at ASU to conduct an independent environmental assessment of the carbon footprint of all major forms of acetylene production, along with a direct comparison of the environmental footprint for the production of MagneGas, the Company’s patented, renewable metal cutting fuel product.

PHOENIX, AZ, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today released the findings in a new sustainability white paper completed by Arizona State University’s School of Sustainability (“ASU”). The white paper is titled: Acetylene & MagneGas Sustainability Assessment -A comparative environmental impact analysis of several acetylene production processes and the Taronis MagneGas production process.

The results of the independent study indicated that MagneGas production has a significantly lower carbon footprint relative to all acetylene production methods. The calcium carbide acetylene production process produces an 85% larger carbon footprint than MagneGas production. Alternatively, all other acetylene production methods using the petrochemical refining processes demonstrate a 65% larger carbon footprint when compared to MagneGas production.

Based on these findings, MagneGas has the potential to meaningfully contribute to the global effort to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint. The Company estimates the acetylene industry generates approximately 2.65 million tons of carbon dioxide every year. Global adoption of MagneGas could eliminate 2.25 million tons of this output annually.

“This is a very significant milestone in the independent validation of our technology,” commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis Fuels. “Arizona State University has one of the largest Schools of Sustainability in the United States, and a world-class engineering program. We were very excited to partner with ASU to conduct this research study.”

“The sustainability impact of MagneGas production on the global metal cutting fuel market is compelling. Our process does not pollute or consume water. We generate virtually no waste streams. Our production process is very clean, and our feedstocks repurpose widespread waste streams to create a valuable renewable product.”