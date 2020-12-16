 

Taronis Fuels Releases Sustainability Impact Study

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

Arizona State University Study Shows MagneGas Production Has An 85% Lower Carbon Footprint Vs. Acetylene

PHOENIX, AZ, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today released the findings in a new sustainability white paper completed by Arizona State University’s School of Sustainability (“ASU”). The white paper is titled: Acetylene & MagneGas Sustainability Assessment -A comparative environmental impact analysis of several acetylene production processes and the Taronis MagneGas production process.

The Company commissioned a team of four engineers at ASU to conduct an independent environmental assessment of the carbon footprint of all major forms of acetylene production, along with a direct comparison of the environmental footprint for the production of MagneGas, the Company’s patented, renewable metal cutting fuel product.

The results of the independent study indicated that MagneGas production has a significantly lower carbon footprint relative to all acetylene production methods. The calcium carbide acetylene production process produces an 85% larger carbon footprint than MagneGas production. Alternatively, all other acetylene production methods using the petrochemical refining processes demonstrate a 65% larger carbon footprint when compared to MagneGas production.

Based on these findings, MagneGas has the potential to meaningfully contribute to the global effort to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint. The Company estimates the acetylene industry generates approximately 2.65 million tons of carbon dioxide every year. Global adoption of MagneGas could eliminate 2.25 million tons of this output annually.

“This is a very significant milestone in the independent validation of our technology,” commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis Fuels. “Arizona State University has one of the largest Schools of Sustainability in the United States, and a world-class engineering program. We were very excited to partner with ASU to conduct this research study.”

“The sustainability impact of MagneGas production on the global metal cutting fuel market is compelling. Our process does not pollute or consume water. We generate virtually no waste streams. Our production process is very clean, and our feedstocks repurpose widespread waste streams to create a valuable renewable product.”

Seite 1 von 3
Taronis Fuels Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Taronis Fuels Releases Sustainability Impact Study Arizona State University Study Shows MagneGas Production Has An 85% Lower Carbon Footprint Vs. Acetylene PHOENIX, AZ, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
Gilead  and  Galapagos  announce  New  Commercialization  and  Development  Agreement ...
vTv Therapeutics Announces Topline Results of Phase 2 Elevage Study of Azeliragon in Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Taronis Fuels Buys Out Royalty Obligations
19.11.20
Taronis Fuels Releases Third Quarter Results of Operations
18.11.20
Taronis Fuels Executes $10.4 Million Private Placement