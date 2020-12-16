DGAP-Ad-hoc: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous GRENKE AG: GRENKE reports on the expert opinion issued by Warth & Klein Grant Thornton and provides an update on the current status of knowledge of GRENKE AG from the special audit by KPMG 16-Dec-2020 / 15:22 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Baden-Baden, December 16, 2020: GRENKE AG reports on the expert opinion of the auditing firm Warth & Klein Grant Thornton (WKGT) and takes this opportunity to provide information on its current status of knowledge regarding the special, still ongoing audit by KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft (KPMG). The subject of the examination by WKGT commissioned by the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG was the review of the advantageousness and market conformity of the acquisitions of the franchise companies.

Review of the advantageousness of acquisitions of franchise companies

Based on the chosen audits method and specific assumptions, WKGT has concluded that the 17 franchise acquisitions completed to date can be described as positive overall for GRENKE AG. As stated by WKGT, combined, the returns on the investments in the franchise acquisitions reviewed by the auditing firm are within the range of earnings expectations that make an investment in the companies justified. According to WKGT's enquiries, a pre-tax return of at least 10.7% was achieved or exceeded for the portfolio of acquired former franchisees in each year from 2016 to 2019. This return is based on GRENKE AG's entire investment. In simple terms, this includes the purchase prices, the capital contributions, and the ex-post directly generated earnings contributions of the companies according to IFRS, as well as the earnings generated in the Consolidated Group from the business of these companies.