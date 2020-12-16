Ameresco’s President and CEO George Sakellaris, Honored with Two Prestigious Energy Industry Distinctions

George has been selected as one of the E+E 100 honorees, a list that recognizes individuals who are creating new solutions and best practices for achieving greater environment and energy success. George has exemplified his commitment through Ameresco’s continued innovation and growth.

Ameresco, Inc. , (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions company, today announced that its founder, president and CEO George Sakellaris was named an Environment + Energy Leader E+E 100 Honoree and the Silver Winner of Best in Biz’s Executive of the Year category.

In addition to his selection as an E+E 100 honoree, George was also named the Silver Winner of Best in Biz’s Executive of the Year category. Winners of this award are chosen across industries for their leadership, altruism and innovation. George’s contributions towards educating the public on the importance of renewable energy cemented him as a leader on the cutting-edge developments of this industry.

“In this wild year, it’s amazing to see companies still innovating, adapting, and thriving,” said Christopher Null, Wired, having judged seven of the last 10 Best in Biz Awards programs. “There’s so much in the business world that is inspirational right now.”

“Corporate resiliency has never been more important than in 2020 and the winning entries in the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards have impressive accomplishments in this area,” said Mark Huffman, Consumer Affairs, having judged six of the last 10 Best in Biz Awards competitions.

These distinctions follow George’s finalist nomination for S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards’ Lifetime Achievement award. His passion for clean energy has culminated in the celebration of his 20th year as CEO and Ameresco’s 20th year in business. Looking ahead, he is eager to continue advocating for the company’s mission and impactful work.

“Working closely with [George] over the last 20 years and watching him lead this once start-up company to become a publicly-traded energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions industry leader, has been an extraordinary and gratifying experience,” said David J. Anderson, Executive Vice President and Director of Ameresco. “His vision, leadership and business instincts are second-to-none. His passion for this business, and relentless dedication to succeed, is contagious and unmatched."

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005603/en/