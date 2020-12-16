Alabama State University Selects Draganfly’s Varigard Spraying Program to Disinfect All Stadiums 

Los Angeles, CA., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, is pleased to announce that Alabama State University (“ASU”) will be implementing Draganfly’s Varigard pathogen and surface sanitizer at its on-campus stadium and Acadome arena.

Varigard Spray is the Only Sanitizer That Can Provide a 24-Hour Sequestration and Kill Efficacy Against Pathogens Including COVID-19 in a Single Application

Using its patented drone technologies, Draganfly is the exclusive flight services provider of Varigard’s pathogen and virus sanitizer.

Varigard is an Alabama based company that specializes in preventing the spread of pathogens using their patented bio-based organic sanitizers. Both their hand sanitizing gel and surface spray have been independently verified to sequester pathogens for extended periods of time thus preventing the pathogens ability to spread. Varigard’s sanitizers have been proven to sequester and kill COVID-19, STAPH, MRSA, E Coli, and PNEUMONIA for a minimum of 2+ hours on skin and 24 hours on surfaces. Varigard represents a new age of safe germ defense that faculty, staff, students, and parents have been looking for.

ASU recently installed Draganfly’s Smart Vital technology and social distancing units across its campus as part of its COVID-19 protocol to keep faculty, students and staff safe.

Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Smart Vital Assessment Station and Vital Sign Screening technology provides a quick, non-invasive (contactless) and anonymous measurement of an elevated body temperature and, with voluntary consent, heart rate, respiratory rate and O2 saturation, all from a camera that takes seconds to capture. The Social Distancing Awareness unit ensures compliance with social distancing guidelines.

The Smart Vital Assessment and Social Distancing units are North American made and managed.

“We have had great success at incorporating Draganfly's technology and health protocols onto our campus. Our students, faculty and staff are aware of social distancing and are comfortable having their temperatures assessed before entering designated facilities. As we prepare for the spring semester, we want to do all that we can to ensure the safety of the campus,” said Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr., President, ASU. “One of the added layers of protection is to disinfect prominent areas such as the ASU Stadium and the Dunn-Oliver Acadome with Draganfly’s Varigard sanitizer.”