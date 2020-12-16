 

Oxford Immunotec Announces the Foundation of the Global T Cell Expert Consortium, Whose First Meeting Took Place This Week

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq: OXFD) (the “Company”), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, announce the formation and initial meeting of the Global T cell expert consortium (GTEC). The GTEC is a community of experts in T cell research, epidemiology, vaccine research and global public health. It aims to be the leading voice for T cell expertise during and beyond the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The GTEC is an independent forum, with its agenda, research and associated education driven by the consortium experts, with support from Oxford Immunotec.

The goal of the GTEC is to advance the frontiers of T cell research and education and to raise the profile of T cells to the level of antibodies in the mind of doctors, governments and the public. This is in recognition of the key role T cells play in immunity, and the specific role they play in COVID-19. To achieve this goal the GTEC will:

  • Drive further research into the role of T cell measurement for COVID-19
  • Drive education on the role of T cells in immunity
  • Stimulate creation of new, innovative research studies by facilitating enhanced networking amongst T cell researchers

Danny Altman, Professor of Immunology at Imperial College London, is the first chair of the GTEC. In addition, 10 other leading T cell experts have joined the consortium from the USA, Europe and Asia (the complete membership of the consortium, with individual biographies, is available at www.tcellexperts.com).

Dr Andrew Makin, VP Medical Affairs at Oxford Immunotec, said, “This independent consortium of leading T cell researchers will provide a unique forum for education and research into the role of T cells, particularly in relation to COVID-19. The consortium are already developing the first podcasts and webinars which will form part of the educational materials that will come out of this group.”

Dr Peter Wrighton-Smith, CEO of Oxford Immunotec, said, “We are proud to be supporting this T cell initiative of such global significance. It will help to improve the understanding of T cells by both specialists and the general public, and drive forward the search for additional knowledge in the T cell field for the benefit of us all.”

For additional information, please visit: www.tcellexperts.com

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company. We bring energy and invention to a world in need of diagnostic truth. We are uniquely placed as the only company in the world offering regulated ELISPOT assays for T cell measurement, with approval around the globe. Our leading product, the T-SPOT.TB test, is used for diagnosing infection with Tuberculosis, the world’s largest cause of death from infectious disease. The Company is an experienced manufacturer of IVD tests, operating under a fully audited Quality Management System, ensuring rigorous batch control. The company has manufactured in excess of 20 million clinical T cell tests for TB infection. The T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. In addition, the Company has released the research use only T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 test, which uses this same T-SPOT technology as the T-SPOT.TB test to allow SARS-CoV-2-specific T cells to be detected and enumerated. The Company’s single antigen-per-well approach allows specific information about the immune response to different SARS-CoV-2 antigens to be gathered in parallel. Sample processing can be centralised whilst still enabling testing on fresh (rather than frozen) blood, using the Company’s T-Cell Xtend reagent (32 hr room temperature (RT) sample stability). The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, MA. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.

