Oxford Immunotec Announces the Foundation of the Global T Cell Expert Consortium, Whose First Meeting Took Place This Week

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq: OXFD) (the “Company”), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, announce the formation and initial meeting of the Global T cell expert consortium (GTEC). The GTEC is a community of experts in T cell research, epidemiology, vaccine research and global public health. It aims to be the leading voice for T cell expertise during and beyond the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal of the GTEC is to advance the frontiers of T cell research and education and to raise the profile of T cells to the level of antibodies in the mind of doctors, governments and the public. This is in recognition of the key role T cells play in immunity, and the specific role they play in COVID-19. To achieve this goal the GTEC will:

Drive further research into the role of T cell measurement for COVID-19

Drive education on the role of T cells in immunity

Stimulate creation of new, innovative research studies by facilitating enhanced networking amongst T cell researchers



Danny Altman, Professor of Immunology at Imperial College London, is the first chair of the GTEC. In addition, 10 other leading T cell experts have joined the consortium from the USA, Europe and Asia (the complete membership of the consortium, with individual biographies, is available at www.tcellexperts.com).

Dr Andrew Makin, VP Medical Affairs at Oxford Immunotec, said, “This independent consortium of leading T cell researchers will provide a unique forum for education and research into the role of T cells, particularly in relation to COVID-19. The consortium are already developing the first podcasts and webinars which will form part of the educational materials that will come out of this group.”

Dr Peter Wrighton-Smith, CEO of Oxford Immunotec, said, “We are proud to be supporting this T cell initiative of such global significance. It will help to improve the understanding of T cells by both specialists and the general public, and drive forward the search for additional knowledge in the T cell field for the benefit of us all.”

For additional information, please visit: www.tcellexperts.com

About Oxford Immunotec

