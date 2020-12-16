Arizona Dental Association Endorses Two of iCoreConnect's Expanding Services

iCoreConnect currently has more than 40 agreements and contracts with state associations across the country. “AzDA first heard about iCoreRx e-Prescribing software and iCoreExchange HIPAA-compliant email from other state dental associations,” explains AzDa Executive Director Sean Murphy, JD. “Those associations we spoke to say their members were impressed by iCoreConnect and its products. AzDA Services vetted iCoreConnect’s offerings and their benefits to Arizona dentists. We believe iCoreRx and iCoreExchange are affordable ways our member dentists can streamline the way they work and be confident their emails are in compliance with HIPAA laws.”



In January 2020, the Arizona Electronic Prescribing for Controlled Substances (EPCS) law took effect to help combat the opioid epidemic in the U.S. The mandate has been temporarily waived due to Covid-19. iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott says the delay is helpful in giving dentists time to evaluate iCoreRx and understand the benefits of e-Prescribing. “Arizona dentists can e-Prescribe all medications from any internet-connected device using iCoreRx. iCoreRx has built-in functionality to rapidly search dosing options, contraindications, and adverse reactions. It integrates into popular practice management systems, directly populating patient information into iCoreRx, eliminating duplicative work, and reducing potentially costly or dangerous errors.”



iCoreExchange HIPAA-compliant email meets or exceeds the federal government’s technical safeguards for compliance, has zero limits on the size and number of attachments, and has no hidden upgrade fees. McDermott explains, “Most dentists think encryption alone means compliance. While encryption is a critical component of sending Protected Health Information securely, it is only one of 5 technical safeguards.” McDermott continues, “Plus, a single sign-on gives access to Gmail, Hotmail, AOL etc. in the same interface as iCoreExchange. These are just a few of the critical ways Arizona dentists can be fully compliant and speed up their workflow.”

