 

Five Below and Instacart Partner to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Select Cities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 15:16  |  40   |   |   

Tween and teen brand now offering even more ways for customers to receive hot stuff. cool prices. this Holiday season, including curbside pickup from select stores.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) the trend-right, extreme-value brand for tweens, teens and beyond, is excited to announce a new partnership with Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America. Together, the companies will now be offering same-day delivery and curbside pickup from select stores in Baltimore, Buffalo, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, and portions of Florida, California and Texas.

“This partnership is an amazing milestone,” said Felipe Zardo, Senior Vice President of Digital for Five Below. “We want our customers to be able to shop Five Below in a way that’s most convenient for them. Same-day delivery and curbside pickup, powered by Instacart, makes holiday shopping even easier for our customers. On top of these new shopping options, we’re ready to serve our customers safely in 1,000+ stores across the country, as well as online at fivebelow.com, and through our new app.”

Customers will have even more access to classic Five Below products like phone chargers, toys, blankets, and candy, and now, new household essentials, and gifts for everyone on their lists. The partnership is a natural fit in offering customers shopping convenience during an unprecedented year.

“Instacart is proud to serve as an essential service for customers looking to have their groceries, pantry staples and household goods delivered same-day from their favorite retailers. Whether shopping for snacks and candy, home goods and décor, or electronics, toys and games, we know selection and affordability matter to customers nationwide,” said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. “We’re proud to partner with Five Below - one of the fastest growing value retailers in the U.S. - to give customers access to Five Below’s incredible assortment of trendy and fun products for same-day delivery via the Instacart marketplace.”  

Customers can begin shopping from Five Below on Instacart by visiting www.instacart.com/five-below, or by downloading the Instacart app on their mobile device. Customers then enter their zip code, select Five Below, and can begin adding hundreds of products to their Instacart cart. For all orders, an Instacart personal shopper will put the order together within the customer’s selected time frame for same-day delivery or curbside pickup.

Seite 1 von 3
Five Below Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Five Below and Instacart Partner to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Select Cities Tween and teen brand now offering even more ways for customers to receive hot stuff. cool prices. this Holiday season, including curbside pickup from select stores.PHILADELPHIA, PA, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
Gilead  and  Galapagos  announce  New  Commercialization  and  Development  Agreement ...
vTv Therapeutics Announces Topline Results of Phase 2 Elevage Study of Azeliragon in Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Five Below, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
18.11.20
Five Below, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date