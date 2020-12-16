Five Below and Instacart Partner to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Select Cities

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) the trend-right, extreme-value brand for tweens, teens and beyond, is excited to announce a new partnership with Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America. Together, the companies will now be offering same-day delivery and curbside pickup from select stores in Baltimore, Buffalo, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, and portions of Florida, California and Texas.

“This partnership is an amazing milestone,” said Felipe Zardo, Senior Vice President of Digital for Five Below. “We want our customers to be able to shop Five Below in a way that’s most convenient for them. Same-day delivery and curbside pickup, powered by Instacart, makes holiday shopping even easier for our customers. On top of these new shopping options, we’re ready to serve our customers safely in 1,000+ stores across the country, as well as online at fivebelow.com, and through our new app.”

Customers will have even more access to classic Five Below products like phone chargers, toys, blankets, and candy, and now, new household essentials, and gifts for everyone on their lists. The partnership is a natural fit in offering customers shopping convenience during an unprecedented year.

“Instacart is proud to serve as an essential service for customers looking to have their groceries, pantry staples and household goods delivered same-day from their favorite retailers. Whether shopping for snacks and candy, home goods and décor, or electronics, toys and games, we know selection and affordability matter to customers nationwide,” said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. “We’re proud to partner with Five Below - one of the fastest growing value retailers in the U.S. - to give customers access to Five Below’s incredible assortment of trendy and fun products for same-day delivery via the Instacart marketplace.”

Customers can begin shopping from Five Below on Instacart by visiting www.instacart.com/five-below, or by downloading the Instacart app on their mobile device. Customers then enter their zip code, select Five Below, and can begin adding hundreds of products to their Instacart cart. For all orders, an Instacart personal shopper will put the order together within the customer’s selected time frame for same-day delivery or curbside pickup.