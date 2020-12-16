 

Blink Charging Announces Additional Deployments of Blink-Owned EV Charging Stations At St. Luke’s University Healthcare Facilities Across Pennsylvania

Miami Beach, FL, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today the installation of an additional ten IQ 200 EV chargers at St. Luke’s University Health Network’s Orwigsburg, Quakertown, and Easton, PA hospital campuses. The Company is also scheduled to install eight additional chargers at the Allentown, PA hospital campus. The deployment of these Blink-owned charging stations builds upon the Company’s initial contract and deployments with St. Luke’s announced in January 2019.

St. Luke’s University Health Network is a fully integrated, regional, non-profit network of 12 hospitals and 300 outpatient sites. With the addition of these charging stations, St. Luke’s will have 26 Blink charging stations across its hospital network. As EV demand increases, the agreement with St. Luke’s allows for further deployments across St. Luke’s healthcare locations.

“We are thrilled to continue our support of St. Luke’s initiative to make EV charging accessible to their patients, staff, and visitors. We are experiencing considerable growth in the healthcare sector as hospitals and medical clinics are installing our fast-charging stations to support the accelerating EV adoption. Our agreement with St. Luke’s utilizes our Blink-owned model, which provides the customer with a turnkey solution and allows the healthcare provider to add chargers as demand increases. It also enables Blink to realize an economic benefit as utilization of the charging stations grow,” said Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink.

The St. Luke’s charging stations were funded through a grant from the Driving PA Forward initiative, which has a goal of permanently reducing NOx emissions by as much as 27,000 tons.

Mr. Farkas continued, “Grant and rebate programs are playing an important role in accelerating the installation of the necessary infrastructure to support EV growth. The Driving PA Forward initiative includes a substantial grant program for EV charging equipment, and we are pleased to have been chosen to help ensure this initiative is a success.”

Blink’s announcement of these deployments across St. Luke’s locations comes following the Company’s announcement of an agreement with another leading healthcare provider, Blessing Health System, based in Illinois.

###

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING
Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

