 

Dr. Maurizio Fava of Massachusetts General Hospital to Serve as Principal Investigator for PT00114 Clinical Trial

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 15:15  |  37   |   |   

Clinical Trials of First-in-Class Peptide to Commence in 1H 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: PTIX) announced today that Dr. Maurizio Fava, Psychiatrist-in-Chief at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), and Director of the Division of Clinical Research of the MGH Research Institute, will serve as the principal investigator in its upcoming clinical trial, a Phase 1/2a basket study designed to test PT00114 in healthy volunteers and patients with PTSD, Anxiety and Depression. PT00114 – Protagenic’s lead drug compound – is known scientifically as teneurin C-terminal associated peptide (TCAP), a naturally occurring peptide responsible for regulation of stress response in the brain. PT00114 is a first-in-class compound, and has demonstrated compelling efficacy potential with a strong safety profile in extensive preclinical models.

“PT00114 has a unique mechanism of action, with robust effects in preclinical studies. Given the critical role stress plays in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder, and Generalized Anxiety Disorder – coupled with the need to develop new therapeutic options for these patients – it is our hope that PT00114 will emerge as a new medicine for these conditions,” said Dr. Fava.

“We are looking forward to working with Dr. Fava as our principal investigator,” said Dr. Garo Armen, Executive Chairman of Protagenic Therapeutics, “Dr. Fava’s extensive experience with patients with these disorders has provided valuable insight into our clinical trial design and protocol planning.”

In addition, Protagenic Therapeutics recently completed a two-species GLP toxicology study as part of the company’s progress toward an IND filing with the FDA. PT00114 produced no observable signs of toxicity at four weeks post-injection in both a rat and non-human primate.

Beyond these key R&D progress milestones, Protagenic has continued to uncover important research validation of the science behind TCAP. A CRISPR-based gene knockdown experiment conducted last year confirmed PT00114’s activity on the Latrophilin receptor system in the brain; Latrophilins are highly conserved G-coupled protein receptors on cell surfaces responsible for receiving and transmitting messages. Understanding this cellular level mechanism of TCAP will allow Protagenic to drive more effective future development and pharmacology efforts. Moreover, PT00114 is being developed as a therapeutic for anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and addiction, each of which have been shown to be associated with impaired glucose metabolism in the brain. In a recent publication (Hogg, et al1), it was demonstrated that pharmacologically administered synthetic TCAP increases glucose uptake in brain neurons. Since glucose is the principal energy fuel for brain function, this suggests that administered TCAP has the potential to restore disordered nerve function in settings such as depression where it has been found to be deficient. Additional prior studies indicate that TCAP and the teneurins family of peptides have evolved over millennia across many different animal species, supporting the notion that these peptides play critical roles in intercellular communication in the brain.

Seite 1 von 3
Protagenic Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dr. Maurizio Fava of Massachusetts General Hospital to Serve as Principal Investigator for PT00114 Clinical Trial Clinical Trials of First-in-Class Peptide to Commence in 1H 2021 NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: PTIX) announced today that Dr. Maurizio Fava, Psychiatrist-in-Chief at Massachusetts General …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
Gilead  and  Galapagos  announce  New  Commercialization  and  Development  Agreement ...
vTv Therapeutics Announces Topline Results of Phase 2 Elevage Study of Azeliragon in Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...