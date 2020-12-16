 

MageNative Launches Mobile App Building Panel to Enable Online Merchants Expand their Business

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 15:30  |  33   |   |   

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to developing and delivering the latest and the best technology and business solutions to its ever-growing eCommerce community, MageNative, a sister concern of CedCommerce, has launched a brand new Mobile App building panel for its Shopify customers. With added features, the new Shopify panel is a one-stop place for all Shopify mobile app building requirements.

MageNative_Logo

The panel offers many options ranging from customizing the app with built-in themes or building the app from scratch, or publishing the app to simplify mobile app building. Simple navigating options provide all mobile app building requirements in one place.

Through the Customize App section, one can add app name, theme color, and upload images of their mobile app. The panel offers several mobile app theme options to choose from the Themes Gallery section. After selecting a theme, the app theme can be completely edited as per  one's desire by rearranging the blocks, changing the color, adding images and links in the app theme. There are innumerable ways to modify the theme and preview it afterward.

The panel not only enables to build and publish the app, but one can also create and send customized mobile app push notifications. View all the integrations from the panel that the MageNative mobile app supports and request integration.

Feel free to get in touch with the MageNative Support team anytime from the Support section.

"At MageNative, we are focused on providing dedicated m-commerce solutions to enable online retailers to make the most of their stores. Intending to simplify the transformation of eCommerce stores into mobile apps, we have leveraged technology to provide you with the best mobile app builder with added features you need in your mobile app." - MageNative CEO, Mr. Abhishek Jaiswal.

Check out the panel now and build the dream app in no time—free 30 Days trial period. No credit card is required.

About MageNative

MageNative, a sister concern of CedCommerce, is a leading Mobile Commerce solutions provider. The company specializes in developing custom eCommerce mobile apps for businesses and individuals.

The company has vast experience developing mobile apps for various eCommerce platforms like Magento, Magento 2, WooCommerce, Shopify, Opencart, and more.

About CedCommerce

Providing world-class eCommerce solutions for nearly a decade, CedCommerce aims to connect and optimize global commerce. We are committed to helping retailers and brands to improve their businesses by maximizing their sales, presence and reducing manual efforts. CedCommerce connects eCommerce stores with leading marketplaces worldwide and caters to them by improving their website's ranking through expert digital marketing services.

Media Contact:
Mr. Nitin,
+916393417500,
pr@cedcommerce.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387114/MageNative_Logo.jpg

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MageNative Launches Mobile App Building Panel to Enable Online Merchants Expand their Business PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Committed to developing and delivering the latest and the best technology and business solutions to its ever-growing eCommerce community, MageNative, a sister concern of CedCommerce, has launched a brand …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Senecio Robotics awarded US$12 Million from the European Commission to address mosquito borne ...
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
3D Printing and Printed Materials in 2020: A Challenging Year But Fascinating Times Ahead, Reports IDTechEx
Surge Copper Signs Option Agreement to Acquire A 70% Interest in the Berg Copper Project from ...
Smart City Platforms Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 181750 Million by 2026 at CAGR 9.3% | ...
Geared Motors Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 27 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Poseidon Principles: 15 financial institutions disclose the climate alignment of their ship finance portfolios
Cantargia has completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 564 million
America's Cultivation Corridor Launches Cultivo Virtual Academy
Futures Now Trading on the SPIKES Volatility Index
Titel
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments