Generali Group and Accenture Form Joint Venture to Accelerate the Insurer’s Digital Transformation Strategy

In addition to holding a 5% ownership stake in the venture, Accenture will provide GOSP with a team of 40 professionals with expertise in cloud, artificial intelligence and big data to drive rapid transformation, innovation and change management at speed and scale.

Generali Group and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) have created a joint venture — Group Operations Service Platform (GOSP) — that will leverage cloud technologies and shared technology platforms to accelerate the insurance group’s innovation and digital strategy.

GOSP will develop solutions that accelerate the digitization of Generali Group’s business processes and the adoption of a cloud-centric model. This can facilitate closer collaboration among the insurer’s different business units, including distribution (agencies), account management (digital wallets), and internal management systems, which can benefit from the shared infrastructure and expertise.

The new solutions from GOSP – including establishing more centralized governance — can support Generali Group to improve operational efficiencies and profitability, achieve cost savings, and enhance service quality to meet the digital expectations of customers, agents and employees.

Frédéric de Courtois, Generali Group General Manager, said, “Innovation and digital transformation are of fundamental importance in our Generali 2021 Strategic Plan. Thanks to this partnership, we will continue the journey along the pathway set out in our strategy, fully aware of the change that technology can bring about in the insurance industry. At our side on this journey, we have Accenture, a valued partner with great experience in digital and with whom we are continuing a long-term collaboration to support the acceleration of our digital transformation.”

Ottorino Passariello, Head of Group Operations & Processes at Generali Group, said, “GOSP pioneers a new process in technology governance. We are proud to initiate a unique partnership whose capital structure is itself an innovation within the context of information technology and digital transformation in the insurance industry. Together, we will create new momentum in our drive to innovate digital processes across Generali’s branch networks and employees — and also deliver undeniable benefits to our customers.”