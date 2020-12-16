 

QuoteMedia Provides Market Data to Comtex

PHOENIX, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a leading provider of market data, financial web content solutions and desktop and mobile financial applications, announced an agreement to provide a wide range of financial data to Comtex News Network, Inc.

Comtex is using QuoteMedia data to expand its automated content generation framework.  The Comtex automated framework analyzes pricing and fundamental data looking for companies with interesting events and generates content about them.  For example, if a company’s price movement matches a technical pattern, outperforms or underperforms in an industry, has notable earnings, has a corporate action or triggers one of up to 90+ different filters, content will be generated for that company and is available for publication.  This content platform offers a turnkey method for publishers to drive a content strategy and use as part of an effective wire service.  Custom filters can be created, allowing growth and flexibility as content needs change.

“QuoteMedia offered a single point of contact for a diverse array of content, ranging from price quotes, reference and fundamental data,” said Kan Devnani, Comtex’s President & Chief Executive Officer.  “Comtex was able to quickly sample and trial different APIs, usually provisioned same day.  QuoteMedia was solely focused on making sure Comtex had whatever data they needed to keep development moving and help Comtex verify the data fit the need.  QuoteMedia acted as a true partner when it came to commercial terms and never let a commercial concern hamper project development.”

"We are very pleased that Comtex has chosen QuoteMedia as their market data provider,” said Dave Shworan, CEO of QuoteMedia Ltd.  "Comtex is a very well-known and respected content provider throughout the financial services industry, and the decision to implement our products in the development of this exciting new content generation platform is very gratifying.”

About Comtex

Comtex is a leading news aggregation and syndication company.  Using proprietary software and constantly embracing new technologies, Comtex offers normalized content from around the globe and can custom tailor content feeds for any application including machine learning and analytics systems.  The Comtex syndication platform is always expanding and offers a flexible and efficient way for publishers to reach high value endpoints.   With value add services such as traffic generation and podcast media creation, Comtex can effectively enable content publishers and consumers.  For more information, visit www.comtex.com.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides data and services for companies such as the NASDAQ Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), FIS, U.S. Bank, Broadridge Financial Systems, Ridge Clearing, JPMorgan Chase, CI Financial, JitneyTrade, Hilltop Securities, HD Vest, Intrinsic Research Systems, Stockhouse, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Business Wire, PR Newswire, FolioFN, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Qtrade Financial, CNW Group, Industrial Alliance, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Virtual Brokers, Equities.com, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Motif Investing, First Financial, Cirano, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, SNN Incorporated and others. Quotestream, QModTM and Quotestream ConnectTM are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com.

