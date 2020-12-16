 

AB Grigeo Klaipėda provided responsible authorities with international expert findings regarding assessment of possible environmental damage

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 15:43  |  24   |   |   

AB Grigeo Klaipėda, a subsidiary company of AB Grigeo, has submitted to the Klaipėda Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the Environment Protection Department, and the Environment Protection Agency findings by foreign experts regarding possible damage to the environment when incompletely treated wastewater was discharged into the Municipal company’s AB Klaipėdos Vanduo collector and later flew into the Curonian Lagoon. According to the findings, the area of the Curonian Lagoon affected by AB Grigeo Klaipėda’s wastewater must have been limited, and neither the fish nor zooplankton has been affected.

Such international experts were selected by AB Grigeo Klaipėda on its own initiative through a tender process and engaged to carry out a multi-month expert examination to assess possible damage caused to the water condition of the Curonian Lagoon by AB Grigeo Klaipėda’s allegedly illegal discharge of partially treated wastewater. The assessment was conducted by Dr Carlo Monti – an Italian scientist and Executive Director of TIG Environmental Forensic Examination, who had conducted environmental impact assessments in different EU member states and in other foreign countries worldwide.

The expert report analyses the composition of the combined wastewaters of AB Grigeo Klaipėda and AB Klaipėdos Vanduo as they get mixed before entering the Curonian Lagoon, also their impact on the local environment, the biodiversity, the ecological condition of the Curonian Lagoon, and the landscape. TIG Environmental has also emphasized that remedying of environmental damage must be based on the principles and methods of remedying such damage as defined in EU Directive 2004/35/EC, giving the priority to non-monetary environmental compensation methods.

For more information, please see the attached press release.

Gintautas Pangonis
President of AB Grigeo
+370 5 243 5801


Attachment


