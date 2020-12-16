 

GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. COMMENCES MOVE TO THE OTCQB

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 15:30  |  36   |   |   

New York, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“GTII”), a development stage company focused on acquiring new and/or innovative technologies in diverse industries, today announced that it has begun the process of restoring the Company to the OTCQB, which should occur on or before December 31st, 2020. The OTCQB is an established public market that enables companies to provide current public information that investors need to analyze, value, and trade securities, with greater visibility and transparency.

GTII’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. David Reichman stated, “This is a major goal that we set for ourselves and have been working towards for some time, and with financing secured by the recently signed agreement with Geneva Roth Remark Holdings, Inc., I am confident we will complete this all-important step before the end of the year”.

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII, a publicly traded company incorporated in the state of Nevada, is a development stage company, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and/or innovative technologies.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to general stock market conditions. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing as well as new service lines noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations we will be providing services in, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Mike King
Princeton Research, Inc.
3887 Pacific Street, Las Vegas NV
702.338.2700


Global Tech Industries Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. COMMENCES MOVE TO THE OTCQB New York, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“GTII”), a development stage company focused on acquiring new and/or innovative technologies in diverse industries, today announced that it has begun the process of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
IDC’s Latest Report Confirms Quadient's Leadership in the Customer Communications Management ...
Gilead  and  Galapagos  announce  New  Commercialization  and  Development  Agreement ...
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
vTv Therapeutics Announces Topline Results of Phase 2 Elevage Study of Azeliragon in Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. SECURES PRIVATE EQUITY FINANCING TO SUPPORT UPCOMING ACQUISITION(S)